"I don't think Chelsea will qualify out of Champions League group stage" - Jamie Carragher makes bold prediction ahead of new season

Pundit Jamie Carragher has predicted that Chelsea will not make it out of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League this season. The Blues are set for a return to the competition for the first time since 2023 after finishing fourth in the league last season. Liverpool legend Carragher spoke on The Overlap podcast with his co-hosts, where they were asked to make hot-take predictions for the 2025-26 season. He predicted that the Blues will not make it out of the initial Champions League stage into the knockout stages. &quot;I don't think Chelsea will qualify out of the Champions League group stage.&quot;Enzo Maresca's side are quickly establishing themselves as one of Europe's most fearsome teams since the end of the 2024-25 season. They won the UEFA Europa Conference League and finished in fourth place in the Premier League after a strong end to the season. Their best display, however, came in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup last month, where they demolished Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with relative ease. Chelsea have continued their march forward with two wins over Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan to conclude their preparations for the 2025-26 season. The Blues may even be considered as dark horses after appearing to have turned the corner following a turbulent few years.Chelsea stars set to make donation to the families of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva: ReportsChelsea's stars are set to make a significant donation to the families of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva from their FIFA Club World Cup bonus, as per reports. The Blues received their bonuses for winning the competition and have made plans to make a financial contribution to the Portuguese family.The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFCLINKChelsea will use a portion of Club World Cup bonuses paid to players to make a financial donation to the family of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva. #CFC | #LFC More from @MarioCortegana and @AdamCrafton_ ⬇️The Athletic reports that Chelsea players will receive a bonus of around $15.5 million to be shared equally for their exploits at the Club World Cup this summer. Each player will receive around $500,000 and will give up an equal amount to be sent to the families of the departed Portuguese footballers.Jota passed away with his younger brother Andre Silva in a motor accident on July 3rd as he tried to return to the UK for the start of pre-season with Liverpool. The Blues were playing at the Club World Cup at the time of his passing, with forward Pedro Neto one of his close friends in football. Jota left behind a wife and three young children.