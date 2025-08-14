  • home icon
  • Football
  • Chelsea
  • "I don't think Chelsea will qualify out of Champions League group stage" - Jamie Carragher makes bold prediction ahead of new season

"I don't think Chelsea will qualify out of Champions League group stage" - Jamie Carragher makes bold prediction ahead of new season

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Published Aug 14, 2025 11:37 GMT
Jamie Carragher thinks Chelsea cannot qualify from the UEFA Champions League group stage
Jamie Carragher thinks Chelsea cannot qualify from the UEFA Champions League group stage

Pundit Jamie Carragher has predicted that Chelsea will not make it out of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League this season. The Blues are set for a return to the competition for the first time since 2023 after finishing fourth in the league last season.

Ad

Liverpool legend Carragher spoke on The Overlap podcast with his co-hosts, where they were asked to make hot-take predictions for the 2025-26 season. He predicted that the Blues will not make it out of the initial Champions League stage into the knockout stages.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I don't think Chelsea will qualify out of the Champions League group stage."

Enzo Maresca's side are quickly establishing themselves as one of Europe's most fearsome teams since the end of the 2024-25 season. They won the UEFA Europa Conference League and finished in fourth place in the Premier League after a strong end to the season. Their best display, however, came in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup last month, where they demolished Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with relative ease.

Ad

Chelsea have continued their march forward with two wins over Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan to conclude their preparations for the 2025-26 season. The Blues may even be considered as dark horses after appearing to have turned the corner following a turbulent few years.

Chelsea stars set to make donation to the families of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva: Reports

Chelsea's stars are set to make a significant donation to the families of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva from their FIFA Club World Cup bonus, as per reports. The Blues received their bonuses for winning the competition and have made plans to make a financial contribution to the Portuguese family.

Ad
Ad

The Athletic reports that Chelsea players will receive a bonus of around $15.5 million to be shared equally for their exploits at the Club World Cup this summer. Each player will receive around $500,000 and will give up an equal amount to be sent to the families of the departed Portuguese footballers.

Jota passed away with his younger brother Andre Silva in a motor accident on July 3rd as he tried to return to the UK for the start of pre-season with Liverpool. The Blues were playing at the Club World Cup at the time of his passing, with forward Pedro Neto one of his close friends in football. Jota left behind a wife and three young children.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications