"I think he is more complete" - Arsenal star claims he'd pick Chelsea's Reece James in his team ahead of Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold

Arsenal star Jorginho thinks Chelsea captain Reece James is a more complete player than Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Italian midfielder was ranking Premier League players and he opted to choose James in fifth. He explained his decision by comparing him to Alexander-Arnold who is perhaps his closest right-back rival in English football (via CFCPys):

"I think I put Reece James 5th (best PL players), him and Trent are a bit different, but for my team I pick Reece, I think he is more complete."

James was appointed Chelsea captain last summer and his importance to Mauricio Pochettino's side can't be understated. The England international has suffered injury issues this season but has chipped in with one goal in nine games across competitions.

The 24-year-old's best campaign came in the 2021-22 campaign when he conjured up six goals and 10 assists in 39 games across competitions. He is hugely dependable in defense while also offering creativity going forward.

However, Alexander-Arnold staked his claim as the Premier League's best creator when he grabbed an assist in Liverpool's 3-1 win against Burnley (February 10). This made the Merseysiders' vice-captain the defender in Premier League history with the most assists.

The 25-year-old has bagged 58 assists and 14 goals in 219 games during his career. He's been in fine form this season, managing 10 assists and two goals in 29 games across competitions.

Chelsea star Reece James' father hailed Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold as world-class

Chelsea's Reece James' father is a fan of the Liverpool star.

James and Alexander-Arnold have been vying for the right-back starting berth in Gareth Southgate's England national team. The former's injury issues prevented him from participating at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Chelsea skipper hasn't appeared for the Three Lions since 2022 and it remains to be seen when he'll be back in Southgate's squad. Euro 2024 is on the horizon and he is still on the sidelines.

However, Alexander-Arnold has been a regular for England and majorly impressed during their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. He was handed a midfield role by Southgate in wins against Malta, North Macedonia, and Malta, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

James' father Nigel lavished praise on the Liverpool vice-captain following his stellar showings on international duty. He said (via Rousing the Kop):

"The other day they put Trent in centre-mid, try him out with that. You just never know what the plan is. He can have that [defensive lapses], but what you’ve got to look at, Trent is an absolute top, top, top player. He’s world-class."

Alexander-Arnold has earned 23 caps for England, scoring two goals and contributing five assists. The Liverpool full-back is expected to be in Southgate's squad for the European Championships in Germany this summer.

However, question marks remain over Chelsea's James as he's struggling with a reoccurring hamstring injury. He's earned 16 caps, providing three assists.