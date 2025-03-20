“I think it is more confusing” - John Terry explains why he doesn’t like Enzo Maresca’s assessment of Chelsea star

Chelsea legend John Terry has insisted that Reece James has to play as a right-back and not a midfielder. He believes that the new England manager, Thomas Tuchel, is right about the Blues captain and that he should not be played elsewhere.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Terry claimed that James should not be playing drifting into the midfield as well when he is on the pitch as a right back. He believes that the role is confusing for full-backs as they should be sprinting up and down the flank and said via Metro:

"I agree with that [Tuchel’s assessment]. I see him as a defender. I don’t like it, to be honest, people drifting in [to midfield], I think it is more confusing. Midfielders are very comfortable with their back to goal. When defenders step into those roles it is probably the opposite, we are probably not as comfortable receiving the ball with our back to goal.

"A very different role and first and foremost, talking about the 2005/06 season, we conceded 15 goals and top teams are built around good foundations and I think you need that. To be able to do that, you need a back four or a solid back three in place."

Reece James has played two matches as a defensive midfielder for Chelsea. The club captain has missed 22 matches with a hamstring injury or illness this season for the Blues.

John Terry wants Reece James to step up as Chelsea captain

John Terry has backed Reece James to get better as the Chelsea captain and wants him to be himself. He believes that the Englishman should not try to replicate anyone, including Terry himself, and told BBC:

"Reece leads the team different to the way I did which is fine. There is different ways to be a captain and a leader. I said this to him, Reece has to be 100 percent Reece James. He doesn't need to be 10 percent John Terry.

"He has to be really authentic because he is the one speaking in front of the boys as well and - if not - people will see through. He is doing a good job, but I think first and foremost when you are at a captain of a football club you need to be consistent in your performances and to do that you have to play week in and week out."

Thomas Tuchel has called up Chelsea captain Reece James to his first England squad this month. They face Albania and Latvia this month in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

