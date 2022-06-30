"I don't think Conte will have it and that's needed" - Neil Warnock claims Richarlison 'will stop doing' one thing after Tottenham switch

Former Premier League manager Neil Warnock believes that Everton forward Richarlison will have to curtail his theatrics now that he is set to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Sky Sports reported that the Toffees have agreed to the sale of the Brazilian in a move worth up to £60 million and he will undergo his medical soon.

The north London club are set to pay £50m head on and the remaining £10m in add-ons. In the wake of these developments, Warnock has given his opinion on Richarlison, highlighting his on-field shenanigans and the fact that they will not be accepted by Tottenham boss Antonio Conte.

He told talkSPORT:

"Richarlison is a bit of a lad. He likes to put on a show. He’s theatrical. I have never seen anybody go down easy in my life. When you blow, Richarlison is down on the floor, isn’t he?! I think he will stop doing that now. I don’t think Conte will have it and that’s needed. I hate to see that in the modern game.”

Richarlison will become Tottenham's fourth signing this summer, following the likes of Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma.

Sky Sports also reported that although Everton could have played hardball over the 25-year old's transfer, they were under pressure to comply with Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules.

Fee will be £50m guaranteed plus add-ons. Richarlison, on his way for medical tests in Brasil. Done deal. Tottenham have signed Richarlison on a permanent deal, here we go! First part of paperworks now signed with Everton, after full agreement on personal terms.Fee will be £50m guaranteed plus add-ons. Richarlison, on his way for medical tests in Brasil. Done deal. Tottenham have signed Richarlison on a permanent deal, here we go! First part of paperworks now signed with Everton, after full agreement on personal terms. 🚨⚪️🇧🇷 #THFCFee will be £50m guaranteed plus add-ons. Richarlison, on his way for medical tests in Brasil. Done deal. https://t.co/r5zFOJPK1f

Hence, they gave the transfer the green light before Friday for the said amount. Richarlison was extremely crucial to the Merseyside club's survival in the English top-flight last season.

He scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 30 Premier League appearances for the Toffees in the 2021-22 campaign. It will be interesting to see how he pairs up with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in Antonio Conte's attacking setup.

Tottenham Hotspur inching closer towards a loan deal for Barcelona outcast

The Premier League club were interested in the services of French centre-back Clement Lenglet, who finds himself out of Xavi Hernandez's plans. MARCA reported that the Lilywhites are now just 'one step away' from adding the Barcelona defender to their ranks on a season-long loan.

Lenglet’s expected to become the next Spurs signing, approved by Conte. Tottenham, not done with Richarlison deal signed today. New negotiations round imminent to discuss details of Clément Lenglet deal, player keen on the move and clubs set to reach an agreement.Lenglet’s expected to become the next Spurs signing, approved by Conte. Tottenham, not done with Richarlison deal signed today. New negotiations round imminent to discuss details of Clément Lenglet deal, player keen on the move and clubs set to reach an agreement. 🚨⚪️ #THFCLenglet’s expected to become the next Spurs signing, approved by Conte.

Roma were also looking to challenge Tottenham for his signature, but are understood to have dropped out of the race. The 27-year-old has also given his nod for a move to Spurs, with Lenglet determined to play in the Champions League.

Daniel Levy is backing the Italian in the transfer window and Lenglet's arrival will prove that the two are on the same page.

