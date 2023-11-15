"I think he could've won 3 Ballons d'Or" - Kevin-Prince Boateng makes bold claim over ex-Manchester City star

Kevin-Prince Boateng has insisted former Manchester City star Mario Balotelli could have won three Ballons d'Or during his career.

Boateng played alongside Balotelli at AC Milan on 24 occasions and saw the qualities of the Italian striker up close. The enigmatic former City frontman bagged 33 goals and nine assists in 77 games while at the San Siro.

However, it was at the Etihad where Balotelli's meteoric rise began as he caught the eye with stellar performances. He netted 30 goals and provided seven assists in 80 matches for the Premier League giants.

Many expected the 33-year-old to go on a reach the top of European football. That failed to happen as he eventually made moves to the likes of Swiss outfit FC Sion and Turkish side Adana Demirspor.

Still, Boateng has expressed his admiration for his former Milan teammate. He believes he could have been a Ballon d'Or winner (via GOAL):

"I love Mario Balotelli, I think he could've won three Ballons d'Or."

Balotelli left Manchester City in 2013 and joined the Rossonerri for €20 million. Former City boss Roberto Mancini claimed the Italian forward's attitude was problematic but hailed him as one of the nation's best strikers in 2016 (via The Mirror):

"He is the best Italian striker of the last few years. I hope Mario understands that he has to have a different attitude and think only about football. It is not that difficult.”

The former Cityzens star has enjoyed a successful career albeit not at the heights many anticipated. He's won the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, three Serie A titles, the FA Cup and one Coppa Italia.

Balotelli's best placing in a Ballon d'Or ranking came in 2012. He finished 23rd after a season which saw him net 17 goals and two assists in 32 games across competitions for Manchester City.

Mario Balotelli admits leaving Manchester City was a mistake

Mario Balotelli rues leaving the Cityzens.

Balotelli claimed that he would have likely won the Ballon d'Or had he not left Manchester City. He admitted departing the Etihad was one of his biggest regrets, saying in 2022 (via

"I think that was my biggest mistake, to leave City. Even in the year when I left, I played very well in Milan for a year and a half, but after that, I had some problems."

The Italian's departure coincided with Sergio Aguero's ascent to the top of English football. The City hero scored 260 goals in 390 games, winning five Premier League titles.

Balotelli thinks he could have had a similar role as Aguero in City's side and likely won a Ballon d'Or:

"All these years seeing City improving, improving and improving. I could have been here like Sergio Aguero for a long time. If I had my mindset now when I was at City, probably one golden ball (Ballon d’Or) I could have won, I’m sure about this. But you know, when you grow up, you mature more."

The former Liverpool was part of Aguero's famous winner as Manchester City won the Premier League for the first time in 2012. He provided the assist for the Argentine icon.