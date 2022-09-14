"I think we've created enough to win" - Barcelona star makes bold claims after Bayern Munich defeat

Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso believes his team deserved to win their UEFA Champions League encounter against Bayern Munich.

The Blaugrana traveled to the Allianz Arena on Tuesday (September 13) night in search of their first win at the famous stadium. Despite putting in a decent performance, they were punished for not taking their chances as Bayern picked up a 2-0 victory.

Speaking after the match, Alonso acknowledged the Bavarians' immense quality and stated that Barcelona needed to take their chances. He said (as quoted by Barca Universal):

“In games against rivals like Bayern you have to take advantage of chances. They have top quality, they’re physically strong and obviously, they also create danger.”

The Spaniard, however, believes the Catalans have positives to take from the contest:

“We’ve been good. I think we’ve created enough to win or at least get a better result, but hey, let’s keep working.”

Alonso concluded by stating that they still had plenty of time to right their wrongs in the group stage of this season's Champions League:

“It’s a missed opportunity, but there’s a long way to go and I think we have to stick with the positives from here.”

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Marcos Alonso: "We were good and I think we created several chances that could have given us a better result, we will continue to work." Marcos Alonso: "We were good and I think we created several chances that could have given us a better result, we will continue to work." https://t.co/QKbgSxnsBL

Xavi Hernandez's side had as many as 18 attempts on goal against Bayern, but got only four of those on target. Robert Lewandowski missed a couple of gilt-edged chances in the first half, with the hosts somewhat lucky to go into the break at 0-0.

Bayern evidently improved after the break and were rewarded for it. Lucas Hernandez headed home from a corner after Alonso switched off in the box, while Leroy Sane scored a stunning solo goal.

Barcelona struggled to recover from those blows, ultimately suffering their first loss of the new campaign. They now sit second in their Champions League group after two matches.

Barcelona will look to provide a response to Bayern Munich defeat this weekend

Despite their loss, the Blaugrana will still back themselves to qualify from their Champions League group. Their next fixture in Europe will see them take on Inter Milan away from home on October 4.

However, Barcelona's immediate attention will be on their weekend fixture. Xavi's troops will host Elche CF in La Liga at the Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday, September 17.

Barcelona will certainly be confident of their chances, with Elche currently 19th in the standings with just a point to their name. A victory could see them provisionally move to the top of La Liga, with Real Madrid taking on Atletico Madrid the following day.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy