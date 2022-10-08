"I think some of his decisions aren't right" - Pundit tips Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to face the sack and slams his 'decision-making' skills

Former Premier League forward Gabriel Agbonlahor feels Liverpool are on the decline and Jurgen Klopp could ultimately face the sack at Anfield.

Liverpool were held to a 3-3 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at Anfield last weekend. Having continued their poor start to the season, they are sitting ninth in the table with just 10 points after seven games.

Assessing the Reds' campaign, Agbonlahor insisted that the title is already beyond their reach. He also pointed out how Klopp has a 'history' of performing poorly after six years at a club, referring to his final season at Borussia Dortmund. The former Aston Villa captain told Football Insider:

"Jurgen Klopp was at Dortmund for seven years and in the seventh year, it was poor. This is his seventh year at Liverpool. He’s got a history of having six years and then it not working out."

“This Liverpool team are in real danger of not finishing in the top-four, the title race has gone. For me, it’s been some of his decisions. Starting [Fabio] Carvalho against Brighton. Yes, he’s a good prospect but start your best side and bring players off."

Agbonlahor also criticized Klopp's decision to start Fabio Carvalho ahead of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez against Brighton. He added:

“I don’t care if they’ve been on international duty, I don’t care if they have been on a plane from South America, they are not flying RyanAir, they’re on private jets with beds on."

“I don’t want to hear ‘I didn’t start [Darwin] Nunez because of this, I didn’t start [Luis] Diaz because of the international break’. That’s a load of nonsense."

“Don’t underestimate some of the teams in the Premier League and he did that. If he had started Diaz then they would have won the game [against Brighton], for me."

The Englishman went on to lambaste Klopp's decision-making and suggested there is something wrong with the Reds boss. He explained:

“Some of his decision-making too. I love James Milner but you’re bringing him on for [Konstantinos] Tsimikas. Jordan Henderson was playing some great balls and he brought him off for [Harvey] Elliott."

“I think some of his decisions aren’t right and maybe there’s a problem with Klopp. Liverpool are on the decline, for me. Everyone can see it. Teams aren’t scared to play them anymore."

Liverpool's decision to spend £64 million on Nunez instead of signing a top midfielder will come back to haunt them, according to Agbonlahor. He concluded:

“We talk about the atmosphere at Anfield, it doesn’t look the same there. There’s something definitely wrong there. This is what happens when you don’t buy players in the position you really need."

“Would the Nunez money have been better spent on a midfielder? They are very light in midfield, Fabinho can’t run and Thiago [Alcantara] is a decent player but he can’t run. The midfield is going to cost them this season.”

It is worth noting that Liverpool bounced back from their draw against Brighton with a 2-0 win against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League this week.

Liverpool have difficult games coming up

Things do not appear to be improving for Liverpool as they have two difficult games coming up in the league. They are set to face table-toppers Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, October 9.

Klopp's side are also scheduled to face defending champions Manchester City at home next weekend. It remains to be seen if they can get anything out of these two games based on the form they are currently in.

