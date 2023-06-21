“I think Dibu started crying" - Liverpool star recalls Lionel Messi's emotional speech before 2022 World Cup final

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Alister recently recalled Lionel Messi's "emotional" speech before the 2022 World Cup final. Messi scored two goals and converted his penalty in the shootout to help Argentina defeat France and lead his country to their third World Cup title.

Mac Allister said that the former Barcelona forward's speech motivated the entire squad to give their best on the field, adding that Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez even shed a tear during the talk.

He said (via BBC Sport):

"Leo [Messi] was the one who took the floor in the locker room and we all got around. The talk before the final was very emotional, I think Dibu started crying. Seeing him motivates you and knowing that you are playing next to the greatest in history and going out on the pitch with 10 people who are like your family."

Mac Allister further stated that Messi speaks his heart before every game. He also spoke of the 35-year-old's importance both on and off the pitch.

He said:

"Yeah, before every game he speaks. He says what he feels, but he tries to get the pressure away from us. He is so important for us on and off the pitch."

Mac Allister was pivotal in Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar. The former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder scored in the 1-1 draw against Poland in the group stage and set up Angel Di Maria's goal in the final, which gave Argentina a 2-0 lead.

However, France mounted a dramatic comeback, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick, to take the game into extra time and subsequently into penalties, where the Albiceleste prevailed 4-2.

Messi set to make Inter Miami debut on July 21

According to Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas, Lionel Messi will make his debut for the MLS side on July 21. The former Barcelona man signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club and will earn between $50 and $60 million annually.

Mas has also stated that the length of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract will allow him to play at Inter Miami's new stadium - Miami Freedom Park - which is currently under construction and is scheduled to be ready by 2025.

Until then, the current DRV PNK Stadium will be upgraded to accommodate a larger crowd. In an interview with the Miami Herald, Mas said:

"We have already contracted to fill in the corners of the stadium that should increase capacity by approximately 3,000 to 3,200 seats [to around 22,000]."

