“I think it would disrupt the way they play” - Mark Goldbridge boldly claims Manchester City superstar doesn’t start for Liverpool

Mark Goldbridge has caused a stir on social media after he insisted Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wouldn't get into Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team.

Haaland has been in red-hot form ever since arriving at City from Borussia Dortmund for £52 million in July 2022. The Norweigan frontman has broken several records, including scoring the most goals in a Premier League campaign last season (36 in 35 games).

The 23-year-old has been equally as impressive this season, with 21 goals and six assists in 27 games across competitions. For many, Haaland is the greatest goalscorer in European football.

However, Goldbridge feels that the young forward's playing style wouldn't mesh well with Klopp's philosophy at Liverpool. The Manchester United fan told his Goldbridge Saves Football podcast:

"I think right here right now Jurgen Klopp would not start Erling Haaland for Liverpool... I actually think Haaland is the best striker, penalty box striker in the world."

Goldbridge named the current Reds attackers at Klopp's disposal. He suggested that the German coach wouldn't have Haaland replace any of them:

"But the way that Liverpool play I don't think that Jurgen Klopp would give up a Darwin Nunez, a (Diogo) Jota, a (Mohamed) Salah or a (Luis) Diaz for an Erling Haaland."

The YouTuber concluded by explaining the typical profile of a striker that Klopp wants:

"I think it would completely disrupt the way they play. The number nine for Liverpool isn't really the focal point of the team. He's not really just hanging around the penalty box, he's all over the place."

The goals have been shared around the Merseysiders' attacking quartet this season. Salah has popped up with 19 in 28 games, while Nunez (13 in 37) and Jota (14 in 28) have also contributed for Klopp's league leaders.

However, many will argue that Haaland would easily get into Liverpool's starting lineup as Klopp would find a way to adjust to the Norway international. His goals were a key reason as to why Manchester City won the continental treble last season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailed Manchester City's Erling Haaland as 'the best in the world'

Erling Haaland has shone at Manchester City.

If there were any doubts about Klopp's opinion of Haaland then he made it clear that he is an admirer of the Norweigan. The Liverpool boss gave a glowing assessment of Manchester City's striker in October 2022 (via One Football):

"Probably best striker in the world so we have to make sure he doesn't get many balls. That's what we will try. Against City if you close Haaland down with too many players you open up gaps for all the other world-class players. Doesn't make life easier."

Klopp also alluded to Haaland's development and when he faced Liverpool during his time at RB Salzburg:

"Salzburg, we played them. What is it about him? Even when he was very young you could see the potential. I don't think he started at Anfield but we were already pretty busy thinking about him and how to close him down. He scored anyway!"

Haaland's goalscoring feats haven't only taken place during his time at Manchester City. He netted 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund and 29 goals in 27 games for Salzburg.

Many expected him to be named the 2023 Ballon d'Or winner but he finished second behind Lionel Messi. That came after a season in which he won the Premier League's Golden Boot and finished top scorer in the UEFA Champions League (12 goals in 11 games).