"I think we dominated the game" - Mo Salah hopes Liverpool's performance against Arsenal can be the spark for a strong end to the season

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah hopes that the Reds can finish the season on a strong note after securing a draw against Arsenal. They secured a 2-2 draw at Anfield against the Premier League leaders on Sunday, April 9 after going 0-2 down.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side took a 2-0 lead with Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus finding the back of the net in the first half. Mohamed Salah then pegged one back for Liverpool late in the first half before failing to convert a penalty in the second half. Jurgen Klopp's side continued to knock on the Gunners' door as Roberto Firmino eventually scored a late equalizer.

Based on their performance, Salah has claimed that he hopes Liverpool can turn their season around following their strong showing against the Gunners.

He collected Liverpool's Standard Chartered Player of the Month for the second time this season. Speaking after his win, Salah said, as quoted by LFC's official website:

"[Arsenal] Top of the table, we played a good game against them, they are a really good team. But I think we dominated the game, especially in the second half; we were unlucky with some chances. So, hopefully that will give us a push for the next games."

Salah was crowned Standard Chartered Player of the Month in March after winning the award for December. He scored three goals and provided two assists in four games across competitions in March.

The Egyptian became the club's all-time Premier League goalscorer, overtaking Robbie Fowler (129) after netting in the rout over Manchester United.

Despite Liverpool's poor season this time around, Salah has scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 42 games across competitions. The Reds are eighth in the Premier League table and are set to finish the season trophyless.

Meanwhile, Arsenal currently lead the league table by just six points. Second-placed Manchester City have a game in hand and also enjoy a superior goal difference (48-43).

Roy Keane slams Liverpool star after Arsenal draw

Manchester United legend Roy Keane slammed Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold following his display against Arsenal.

Keane claimed that the Reds full-back has not learnt from his mistake. He said (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"What surprises me with Trent, as we see him week in, week out - it's as if he's never played the position before. He's an experienced player who has played hundreds of games and has won some big prizes. When people move quickly around him, it's as if he's never seen it before."

The former Manchester United midfielder added:

"He must see it every day in training, and he faces it whenever he plays a top-level match, but he seems surprised every time someone has good movement. He's not learnt at all over the last few years in terms of his defensive play. He's not improved at all defensively."

Alexander-Arnold has been heavily criticized for his poor defensive performances this season. He has also contributed just seven goal contributions in 38 games across competitions.

