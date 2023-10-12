"I don't think he's done enough" - Gareth Southgate explains why Manchester United star wasn't called up to England squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has explained why he didn't include Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount in his squad for the ongoing international break.

The Three Lions take on Australia in a friendly on Friday (October 13) before hosting Italy in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier four days later. Southgate's side are at the top of Group C with 13 points from five games, six clear of second-placed Italy, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Mount has missed five games across competitions for United this season due to injury and only returned to action in the EFL Cup win against Crystal Palace on September 26.

Explaining the absence of Mount in his England squad, Southgate said that the Englishman has work to do to climb up the pecking order and return to his original level (as per UtdPlug):

"Physically he (Mount) is getting back to his level. He's been an important player for us, and we like him a lot, but I don't think he's done enough to be in front of the others for the moment.”

Meanwhile, the likes of Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, and Callum Wilson missed England call-ups due to injury.

England midfielder Mason Mount might be regretting moving to Manchester United - Glen Johnson

Mason Mount moved from Chelsea to Manchester United this summer in a deal worth £55 million. However, the Englishman has only registered an assist in six games across competitions, despite starting all six outings. Mount's lone goal contribution came in the 3-0 home win over Crystal Palace in United's EFL Cup opener.

The Englishman is yet to play the full 90 minutes for his new side. Considering the 24-year-old's struggles at Old Trafford, former Chelsea right-back Glen Johnson said that Mount might be regretting his decision to leave the Blues.

He told BetFred (via MEN):

"At the moment he will be. Manchester United are a very big football club, but you don't join them in the expectation that you're going to be part of a team that's 10th in the Premier League. You only want to go there to challenge for major honours."

He added:

"I know that Chelsea aren't in a better position at this very moment, but you don't move to Old Trafford in the expectation that you're going to struggle. I don't know why he decided to leave Chelsea, but I'm sure he's questioning his decision at this very moment."

United are tenth in the Premier League with 12 points from eight games, a point and a place above Chelsea.