"I don't think he's elite" – Alan Shearer fires transfer warning to Arsenal over move for 27-year-old striker

Newcastle United great Alan Shearer has suggested that Arsenal target and Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins is not a world-class number nine.

Mikel Arteta's outfit have been linked with Watkins for close to a year, with Football Transfers recently claiming that the Gunners have initiated talks with the forward's agent. They are thought to be keen to sign the Englishman in the upcoming winter transfer window.

However, according to the aforementioned website, a potential deal could prove to be difficult to be finalized. Aston Villa are currently trying to hand the 27-year-old a new contract to ward off transfer interest.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Shearer expressed his approval for the former Brentford man while also asserting that he is not a clinical finisher at times. He elaborated:

"I like him. He's certainly very willing, always going to try and get in behind. But, I don't think he's a great finisher. I think sometimes his technique lets him down but he's always going to get you in between 10 and 20 goals in a season, which, for a Premier League club, that's exactly what you need and what you want."

Delivering his final verdict on the Arsenal target, Shearer concluded:

"I don't think he's elite but I think he's certainly in that next level down."

Watkins, who joined Aston Villa from Brentford in a potential £33 million deal in the summer of 2020, has opened the ongoing 2023-24 campaign with aplomb. He has netted seven goals and provided three assists in 11 games across all competitions for his team so far.

Overall, Watkins has scored 50 goals in 127 matches for Aston Villa.

Micah Richards claims Arsenal should have snapped up Victor Osimhen in the summer

During a discussion on The Rest is Football podcast, ex-Manchester City defender Micah Richards claimed that Arsenal should have signed Napoli's Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window. He said:

"Marvellous, he would be absolutely marvellous anywhere. This player is one of the best strikers. I was saying Arsenal should have bought him in the summer. It might have cost a little bit too much then. His price might have gone down a little bit if they want to do a deal [in January]. But, yeah, he's a top, top player."

Osimhen, 24, has emerged as one of the best number nines in the world due to his stellar outings last campaign. He helped Napoli end their 33-year-long Serie A title drought, scoring 31 goals across competitions.

Should the Nigerian join Arsenal in the future, he would pop up as a vital first-team starter for them. He would displace Gabriel Jesus from the starting lineup in light of his fine poaching ability in and around the box.