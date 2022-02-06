"I think they are equal" - Raymond Domenech says Real Madrid's Copa del Rey exit won't affect UCL clash against PSG

Former French manager Raymond Domenech believes Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 'are equal' ahead of their Round of 16 clash in the Champions League. It is one of the most anticipated clashes of the season.

Both teams faced disappointing exits in their domestic cup competitions earlier this week. The Parisians lost on penalties to Nice in the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France. Meanwhile, Real Madrid were eliminated from the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey following a 1-0 defeat to Athletic Club.

Speaking to L'Equipe about the upcoming Champions League clash between the two European heavyweights, Domenech said:

“I don’t really see what difference Real Madrid’s defeat at Bilbao in the Copa de Rey makes, on a difficult pitch where many teams also lose. If it wasn’t for the fact that PSG was eliminated against OGC Nice in the French Cup, we could have thought that the trend was being reversed."

He added:

“But now, I think they are equal. Moreover, on the PSG side, we won’t base our hopes on this defeat of Real in view of the Champions League match.”

The first leg of the Round of 16 tie between the two teams will take place at Parc des Princes on 15 February.

Real Madrid clash crucial for PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino

Since the start of the season, there has been immense pressure on PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino to deliver the goods.

The Ligue 1 giants assembled a mighty squad of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and other superstars. Hence, nothing less than a Champions League title would be acceptable for the Parisienne club this season.

They are, as expected, atop the Ligue 1 table with an 11-point lead over Nice. However, they have bowed out of the Coupe de France, and their performances, in general, have been pretty unconvincing.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG management have informed Mauricio Pochettino that his time at the club will end at the end of the season.



(Source: PSG management have informed Mauricio Pochettino that his time at the club will end at the end of the season.(Source: @hadrien_grenier 🚨🚨 PSG management have informed Mauricio Pochettino that his time at the club will end at the end of the season. (Source: @hadrien_grenier) https://t.co/ccSplxcQAV

After the cup loss against Nice, there were calls for the sacking of Pocchetino and replacing him with Zinedine Zidane.

Mid-season sacking doesn't seem likely now. However, it could become a reality if the Ligue 1 giants lose to Real Madrid. On the flip side, Pochettino could redeem himself if he takes PSG past Los Blancos into the last eight.

Also Read Article Continues below

Needless to say, it is a big tie for Pochettino's managerial career, and especially for his future at PSG.

Edited by Bhargav