“I don't think even Jesus is able to get the club back on track" - Singer Robbie Williams says Erik ten Hag can't fix Manchester United problems

Singer Robbie Williams has predicted a bleak future for Manchester United, claiming 'even Jesus' can't 'get the club back on track'. Next year will mark ten years since the Red Devils' last Premier League title win, which came under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Last season appeared to be a new low for the club, as they finished sixth following a disastrous run at the end of the campaign. Erik ten Hag's era started in the worst possible way, as Manchester United lost their opening two games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

But the Red Devils have won their next four league matches on the trot, defeating the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal to seemingly get back on track under the new manager.

Former 'Take That' frontman Williams gave a damning verdit of United's future prospects. He claimed that not even Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp or Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could turn things around.

The singer told Dutch outlet Tijdschrift (as per The Liverpool Echo):

“I don't think even Jesus is able to get the club back on track. I do not think that the Lord, even if he throws all his miracles into battle, is able to solve this misery.

"It's a shame for Erik because you know, I really believe in him and I like his football philosophy. He is so good at what he does. But he can't fix it, Pep Guardiola can't, Jurgen Klopp can't. It's really shocking."

Roy Keane believes Erik ten Hag is bringing a better mentality to Manchester United

Despite their problems in recent years, the Red Devils have now won four Premier League games in a row.

Their latest triumph was an impressive 3-1 victory over Arsenal and following the win, Keane claimed there was a different feeling around Old Trafford.

The former club captain told Sky Sports (as per The Manchester Evening News):

"It was a good vibe, good energy before the game. What I liked was they played great as a team. Defensively and midfield outstanding, going forward they looked dangerous and they could've scored a few more goals.

"They deserve the victory and it was a big boost for the players. Before the game the manager made some big calls, some changes, kept [Harry] Maguire and [Cristiano] Ronaldo out, but they responded, they were excellent.

"Quality, great commitment, desire. That's what you want from any player, especially at Manchester United."

