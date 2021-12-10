"I did not think it was ever going to happen" - Thierry Henry discusses Lionel Messi's arrival at PSG 

Thierry Henry has revealed he is still surprised Lionel Messi left Barcelona this summer. The PSG star has not made a great start to his career in Paris but the Arsenal legend claims the move is more shocking than the Argentine's form.

Lionel Messi was forced to leave Barcelona this summer after La Liga rules prevented them from renewing his contract. The Argentine had agreed to a 50% wage cut to remain at Camp Nou but the club could not afford the deal as their wage bill was over the limit.

PSG pounced on the chance to get the Barcelona star to Paris and Thierry Henry still cannot believe the move took place. Speaking with GQ regarding Lionel Messi, the Arsenal legend said:

"Now, for me to see Lionel Messi in Ligue 1 is just… I didn't think that was going to ever happen. I never thought he was going to leave Barcelona. But what you have sometimes is when you give caviar to people every day, and then you don't give them that, then they're like, 'Well, what's wrong with you?'"

Henry added:

"I'm used to caviar. But that doesn't happen often; it's not normal. What people do not understand, because the best players often go to the national team, and because they play every three days, is that you do not actually train a lot."

Thierry Henry backed Lionel Messi for the Ballon d'Or

Thierry Henry put his weight behind N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema for the Ballon d'Or but as the award ceremony got closer, the Frenchman backed Lionel Messi to win.

The legendary footballer admitted that the Copa America win put the Argentine on the top and that is exactly how the majority of the journalists who voted in the France Football award saw it too. He said:

"I cannot say it like that because I will always say that a French guy should win it because I'm biased and I would have loved Benzema to win it. But in reality, Lionel Messi will, I think, because of his finally winning the Copa America with Argentina."

Lionel Messi has not enjoyed a great start to his career at PSG but has performed well in the Champions League.

