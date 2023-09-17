"I don't think we've ever had a player like him" - Peter Schmeichel makes bold claim about Manchester United summer signing

Manchester United icon Peter Schmeichel reckons his former club signed a future superstar with immense potential in Rasmus Hojlund.

The young Danish striker arrived at Old Trafford from Serie A side Atalanta in the summer for £72 million. He is the most expensive U21 signing in the Premier League giants' history.

Hojlund was one of Europe's most in-demand young forwards during the summer, with Paris Saint-Germain also reportedly interested. The Denmark international had impressed with 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions for Atalanta last season.

The Red Devils forward has garnered massive praise from his fellow countryman Schmeichel. The Manchester United legend has huge hopes for the exciting striker (via TEAMTalk):

"He's got complete and utter unfulfilled potential. I don't think we've ever had a player like him."

It's a huge seal of approval from Schmeichel, given the legendary forwards that have graced Old Trafford with their talent over the years. The likes of Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruud van Nistelrooy, and Eric Cantona come to mind.

However, Hojlund is a unique talent with his 6 foot 3 inch frame as he also boasts an impressive burst of pace. He already sat in the top five for the fastest players in the Premier League prior to this weekend's action. He hit a top speed of 35.45 km/h in a 23-minute cameo against Arsenal.

The Danish striker thought he grabbed his first goal in Manchester United's disappointing 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (September 16). However, the ball was ruled to have gone out of play in the build-up to his goal.

Still, Schmeichel's sentiments over Hojlund appear to be backed by the Old Trafford faithful. Fans booed when he was brought off for Anthony Martial in the second half of the loss to Brighton at home.

Hojlund insists Manchester United will be back after suffering defeat to Brighton

Rasmus Hojlund impressed on his full debut.

Hojlund's full debut for Manchester United didn't go the way he envisioned as his side were deservedly beaten by Brighton.

Danny Welbeck (20'), Pascal Groß (53'), and Joao Pedro (71') were on the scoresheet for the Seagulls. Hannibal Mejbri came off the bench to score the Red Devils' consolation goal (73').

It was Erik ten Hag's side's third defeat of the season, and there is a dark cloud growing over Old Trafford. Hojlund was a minor positive in a dismal afternoon for United.

The new Manchester United frontman is staying positive despite his side's woes. He took to Instagram following the loss to Brighton and insisted his team will be back:

"We will rise again. Thanks for the warm welcome Old Trafford."

Hojlund could make his first UEFA Champions League appearance for the Red Devils on Wednesday (September 20). His side face a daunting trip to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.