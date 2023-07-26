PSG fail to convince Manchester United target over transfer as he decides on Old Trafford move: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly been unable to persuade Manchester United target and Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund to join their side.

According to journalist Gianluca di Marzio, United has emerged as a much more plausible destination for the youngster over the Ligue 1 side.

Les Parisiens have already lost Lionel Messi, who left for Inter Miami after his contract expired. They are involved in a drawn-out transfer saga with Kylian Mbappe. They are looking to sell the Frenchman after his refusal to sign a contract extension, with his contract expiring next summer.

In this case, they are believed to be actively looking at options to reinvigorate their front line. They identified Hojlund as a transfer target but have been unable to convince him to move to Paris this summer.

Manchester United, however, have emerged as a priority destination for Hojlund. This is despite PSG offering a higher wage than the Red Devils, according to the report.

The Premier League side have also been keen on adding a center forward this window. They showed initial interest in Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane but have pivoted to sign the Danish forward.

Hojlund emerged as a key option for the side, having been earmarked as a priority by manager Erik ten Hag. They are looking to reach an agreement with Atalanta in the range of £60 million, while the Serie A side are believed to be holding out for much more.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the club has already reached an agreement with Hojlund. The 20-year-old is set to sign a five-year deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2028. His contract is also believed to contain an option to extend his stay by a further year.

The Red Devils have already signed midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea and goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan this season.

Manchester United make official approach for Hojlund

Hojlund has been linked with a move away from the side.

Manchester United have made their first offer for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have made an offer of €50 million plus €10 million in add-ons for the Danish striker.

Romano adds that the Serie A side are holding out for at least €70 million for the 20-year-old. This comes after a report from The Athletic that the two sides have been making progress on reaching an agreement.

The player has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United on a five-year deal.

Hojlund has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 34 games across competitions since joining Atalanta from Sturm Graz last summer.