"I think they are being extra cautious" - Injury expert Ben Dinnery believes Chelsea are worried about aggravating star's injury ahead of busy period

Chelsea attacking midfielder Kai Havertz picked up a hamstring injury during the 3-0 triumph over Leicester City in the Premier League at the weekend. The German missed the Champions League clash with Juventus yesterday as a result and is expected to miss more games.

Injury expert Ben Dinnery has commented on the player's fitness crisis. He claims Chelsea are being careful with the situation to prevent it from getting worse.

Jorginho (cramp) is fine. "We had to take Kai (Havertz) off because of hamstring problems. He felt a bit of tension in the hamstrings, so we have some doubts with him. We need to check and see if he can train without any problems, so this is more or less the question mark."

"I think Chelsea are being extra cautious," he was quoted as saying as per Football Insider.

"When a player has flagged that there is a niggle, imaging will often reveal something more sinister there, possibly even a tear. But it doesn’t sound like that is the case. Maybe keeping him out of the firing line would be good because hamstring injuries have high recurrence rates.

"The hamstring in terms of running and kicking, it’s something you don’t want to take any chances with."

We are just a few days away from December, which always comes with a very tight schedule for Premier League teams. With Chelsea still fighting across all fronts, Ben Dinnery acknowledged that it would be a tough blow for the Blues if Kai Harvertz picks up another knock.

"We are coming up to a busy period. If Havertz injures himself and misses three or four weeks then we are talking eight to 10 games there," he said.

What injured Chelsea duo Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz did during thumping Juventus victory

It is worth noting that Kai Harvertz has been a key figure for Chelsea since the beginning of the season.

The attacking midfielder has made 17 appearances for the Blues across all competitions so far, recording four goals and two assists to his name.

Chelsea on a mission this season

Kai Harvertz has made 17 appearances for Chelsea so far this season

Chelsea have been one of the most impressive teams in Europe this season, putting up sensational displays and recording inspiring results.

The Londoners currently lead the Premier League table with 29 points from 12 games, having bagged nine wins, two draws and one defeat in the league so far.

After beating Juventus 4-0 in the Champions League yesterday, Thomas Tuchel's men have secured their passage into the knockout phase of the tournament. Chelsea are also in contention for the EFL Cup following their triumph over Southampton last time out.

