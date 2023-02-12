“I think the fans like him” - Chelsea star backed to 'rise to the top' after move to the London club in January

Joao Felix has been backed to 'rise to the top' at Chelsea after scoring at West Ham United on Saturday (February 11). Pundit Frank McAvennie believes the forward has fans on the right side after his two appearances for the club.

Felix has had a mixed start to his career with Chelsea. His debut did not go his way as he was sent off at Fulham.

But the fans have supported him since the first minute. The Portuguese star has had them chanting his name in matches and things got better when he scored against West Ham United.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC 'I want to play with happiness' - Joao Felix. 'I want to play with happiness' - Joao Felix. 💬 https://t.co/oIlOnbmvVt

After his most recent outing, McAvennie believes the Portuguese star has shown that he can be a success at Stamford Bridge. He told Football Insider:

"I think the fans like him. But they are in a good position because if he does not hack it then he can go back. Loan deals are not a bad thing because some players just can't hack it at the club.

"Potter has got loads of players now, he is just in and has got players that he did not want. Once he sorts all that out, which is a big ask, I think players will start thriving again. I have a feeling Joao Felix will rise to the top at Chelsea."

Joao Felix scores first Chelsea goal in draw at West Ham United

Joao Felix opened his account for Chelsea with a well-taken goal at West Ham United on Saturday. However, the Blues could not walk away with all three points as they were held to a 1-1 draw.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC A lovely first Premier League goal for Joao Felix! A lovely first Premier League goal for Joao Felix! 👏 https://t.co/nPWt1BcAHt

Speaking to the media after the match, Felix said:

"I think we did enough to win, but this is football and you have to accept that West Ham defended well throughout the game. In the first 30 minutes, we had the ball in the net three times, two obviously cancelled out for offside, but at this point we were looking strong.

"We created plenty of good situations and had many chances to score again. We have to accept the draw but we leave with the sensation that we could have had all three points."

Graham Potter's side now face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (February 15).

