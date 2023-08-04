"I don't think we fear anyone" - England star Mary Earps sends strong message ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup knockouts

England star Mary Earps has sent a defiant message ahead of the Lionesses' FIFA Women's World Cup knockout clash against Nigeria.

The reigning European champions reached the knockouts of the competition by winning their three group games. They beat Haiti, China and Denmark to book a meeting with Nigeria.

Led by Barcelona femini's Asisat Oshoala, the African nation have been the surprise package of the tournament, as they have beaten co-hosts Australia. Eaprs, though, suggested that the Lionesses aren't afraid of anyone (via Eurosport):

"Our qualities have shown through since we've been playing together. I think we're in a good spot. I don't think we fear anyone in general."

Earps added:

"I'm glad it happened for us (the 6-1 win over China on Tuesday). It's not going to always go that way, but as long as we're keeping the wins on the board, then there's no complaints here."

Further speaking about the team's rich vein of form during the group stage of the competition, she said:

"Of course, I'm happy to see some goals go in and for us to be able to express ourselves and let our creativity shine.

"The most important thing is that we've won three out of three. I know that maybe the results haven't been what people would have wanted, but we're playing at a World Cup."

She added that only the very best in the business reach the knockouts of the World Cup. Hence, undermining any opposition could turn out to be a fatal mistake:

"This is the creme de la creme - this is the top. We know what we're capable of. We're just focused on one game at a time and getting the job done."

Lauren James has been in stellar form for England in FIFA Women's World Cup

England's Lauren James, sister of Chelsea star Reece James, has been the star of the show for the Lionesses during the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

James has scored three goals and provided three assists in as many games. She came up with a masterclass as the Lionesses beat China 6-1 in their final group game.

She scored two goals and provided three assists as the 21-year-old became the youngest player to make five goal contributions in a Women's World Cup game. England fans will hope that James can continue her exploits in the knockouts.