"I think they'll find a way" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for PL fixture between Liverpool and Aston Villa

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has issued his prediction for Liverpool's upcoming Premier League clash at Anfield against Aston Villa on Sunday, September 3.

The former manager claimed that despite the recent good performances from Unai Emery's side, the Reds would take home three points. Predicting a 2-1 win for the hosts, he wrote in his column for BBC:

"This one will be a good game. Unai Emery's teams are well-organised. They got thumped at Newcastle in their first game but have responded well."

He added:

"I like the look of Liverpool this season and as long as Mo Salah stays I think they can be the ones who really challenge Manchester City. I think they'll find a way in this one and beat Aston Villa."

Liverpool have enjoyed a solid start to their 2023-24 Premier League campaign. After an opening-day draw against Chelsea that saw them on the back foot for most of the game, they responded well with a win over Bournemouth.

They then completed a stunning comeback over Newcastle United with Darwin Nunez scoring two late goals to help 10-men Reds win 2-1.

Villa, on the other hand, have also rebounded well from a tough start. They were thoroughly dispatched by Newcastle on the opening weekend but have managed to string a couple of good wins against Everton and Burnley.

Liverpool agree deal to sign Bayern Munich midfielder: Reports

Gravenberch is set to complete a move to Anfield.

Liverpool are set to sign Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich. According to David Ornstein, the 21-year-old is set to join the Reds from the Bavarian side for a fee of €40 million, signing a five-year deal.

Gravenberch joined the Bundesliga giants last summer after excelling at Ajax. However, he was unable to create an impression and failed to get regular playing time.

The midfielder was believed to be out of manager Thomas Tuchel's plans. Hence, Bayern were keen on making a profit on the €25 million they paid the Dutch side to get him.

Sky Sports News reported earlier that Liverpool have held a long-standing interest in the player, even before his move to Munich. He is believed to have been on the Reds' transfer list all window but they faced competition from Manchester United for his signing.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been aggressive in signing midfielders this window. They completed deals for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai before being linked with Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo. However, the pair snubbed them to join Chelsea. They ended up signing Vfb Stuttgart's Wataru Endo.