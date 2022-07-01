"I think he could fit into the system" - Alan Hutton urges Liverpool to consider Chelsea forward as replacement for Sadio Mane

Former Aston Villa right-back Alan Hutton has urged Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to consider a move for Chelsea forward Timo Werner.

The German attacker has flattered to deceive at Stamford Bridge since his £47.5 million move from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2020.

As claimed by The Liverpool Echo, the future of the young forward, who was strongly linked with the Reds before signing for the Blues, is up in the air.

Alan Hutton has claimed that Werner could be a fantastic addition to Klopp's side after Sadio Mane's departure. The Scotsman suggested that the Chelsea flop could fit into Klopp's system really well thanks to his incredible pace.

He told Football Insider:

"I think Werner can bring something with his pace and his trickery. I think he could fit into the system.

"I think if you look at the way Liverpool have played over the years Klopp has been there, he likes that type of winger coming in from the side of the pitch and I think that’s where he’s better."

Ben_CFC @CFC_Ben03

@TimoWerner #ChelseaFC #Lukaku This man right here, despite coming under heavy criticism, never moaned, never said how we wanted to leave. He just kept at it and kept improving, top tier professional. Lucky to have a player who works as hard and loves the club as much timo does. This man right here, despite coming under heavy criticism, never moaned, never said how we wanted to leave. He just kept at it and kept improving, top tier professional. Lucky to have a player who works as hard and loves the club as much timo does. @TimoWerner #ChelseaFC #Lukaku https://t.co/OtwOtY94Ww

The former Scotland footballer has backed Werner to fill the void created by Sadio Mane's departure from Liverpool.

However, he has also claimed that Chelsea letting the German international go this summer seems unlikely, having already decided to let Romelu Lukaku depart.

Hutton added:

“I don’t think Werner’s an out and out number nine to me, I think he misses too many opportunities but he’s a problem out on the wing, he’s a problem for defenders, the way Mane was and obviously with him leaving there’s possibly room.

“I’d be very surprised if Chelsea just let him go. With Lukaku leaving they won’t want to leave themselves short so I can’t see it happening."

Should Liverpool consider a move for the Chelsea flop?

Timo Werner has probably already lost his opportunity to join the Reds and it seems unlikely that it will come back once again.

The Reds signed Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 having missed out on Werner. The Portuguese international has been an undisputed hit at Anfield, scoring 34 goals in 84 appearances.

Elemi 9+ @oma_oritse I’m definitely not the only Chelsea fan who still wants to see Timo Werner at the bridge next season.



Chef Timo can and will still cook for us. I’m sure of it I’m definitely not the only Chelsea fan who still wants to see Timo Werner at the bridge next season.Chef Timo can and will still cook for us. I’m sure of it https://t.co/COAXOgltW4

Timo Werner, on the other hand, has had a poor couple of years with the Blues, having scored just 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 89 games.

The Reds have plenty of quality as well as depth up front with Mohamed Salah, Jota, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and new signing Darwin Nunez.

Hence, it is quite unlikely that Jurgen Klopp's side will revive their interest in the German international.

