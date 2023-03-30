"I don't think their form has been that great"- Chris Sutton makes bold prediction for Newcastle vs Manchester United

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has predicted Newcastle United to secure a 2-1 win over Manchester United at St. James' Park on Sunday (April 2) in the Premier League.

Sutton has pointed out that the Red Devils' form in recent games has not been great despite picking up good results. The former player-turned-pundit, therefore, predicts Newcastle t secure all three points against Erik ten Hag's side, with Alexander Isak to play a crucial role. He does, however, claim that the 13-time Premier League champions will have their chances.

In his column for BBC Sport, Chris Sutton said about the possible outcome f Manchester United's trip to the North East this weekend:

"I've been wrong about Manchester United a few times this season, but I don't think their form has been that great recently, whatever their results have been like. They were very fortunate to recover to beat Fulham in the FA Cup last time out, and that was not the only time recently where they got away with it a bit - they have not been at their best for a while."

He added:

"It would still not surprise me at all if Erik ten Hag's side went to St James' Park and won, but this is an enormous game in the fight for the top four, and I am expecting Newcastle United to rise to the occasion. I like the way the Magpies play, and although they have not always turned that into goals, they've had more of a cutting edge since Alexander Isak returned to full fitness. I have a feeling the Sweden striker will make the difference again here."

Manchester United are winless in two Premier League games

Manchester United haven't won n the Premier League since beating Leicester City 3-0 on February 19. Since then, they're winless in two league games. United suffered a humiliating 7-0 defeat against rivals Liverpool at Anfield before drawing goalless against Southampton at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's side, though, have had the upper hand over Newcastle United in recent months. They beat the Magpies 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final last month, marking the Dutchman's first trophy as United manager.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes