"I won't think about my future now" - Manchester United-linked Erik ten Hag says he must first deal with 'consequences' of the Marc Overmars controversy at Ajax

Manchester United-linked Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is not prepared to think about his future at the club following the controversy surrounding Marc Overmars.

Ajax's director of football Overmars left the club after he was found guilty of sending inappropriate messages to female employees within the team. His departure has raised question marks over the future of ten Hag at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Speaking after the incident surrounding Overmars, Erik ten Hag said:

“Marc Overmars and me were definitely a strong duo. But to think about this now... it's not about me now. We need to process what happened. I will start looking at the consequences. I won't think about my future now.”

The Dutchman addressed his feelings about the controversy to ESPN by saying the following:

“I’m fine, but I know what you mean. We’ve had incredibly bad days, of course. I was totally stunned when I heard it. This is disastrous. Especially for the victims; the women. I have a hard time with the suffering that has been caused to them.”

He added:

“Everyone processes this in their own way. I then withdraw a bit and am a bit quieter than usual. As a coach you naturally have to radiate energy, but that was difficult the last few days.”

Ten Hag has done a stellar job at Ajax since his appointment back in 2017. The Dutch giants have won two Eredivise titles under the 52-year-old tactician and even reached the UEFA Champions League semi-final in 2019.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Ten Hag: "Of course this strikes hard. And of course I think of Marc Overmars. But my first thoughts are going to the women, and the sorrow they had to go through." Ten Hag: "Of course this strikes hard. And of course I think of Marc Overmars. But my first thoughts are going to the women, and the sorrow they had to go through." https://t.co/eI7YabfniD

Ten Hag, along with Mauricio Pochettino, are the two candidates heavily linked with the Manchester United job for next season. As things stand, the Red Devils have appointed Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager until the end of the season.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are looking to appoint their new permanent manager before the summer transfer window.

Manchester United have been highly inconsistent under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United have not been consistent enough under the management of Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils had notched up two straight wins before the January break and sat in fourth position in the league. However, they have since exited the FA Cup following a defeat on penalties against Middlesbrough and drew 1-1 with Burnley in the league.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“Everybody on the inside of the club would be happy if we finish fourth at the end of the season - and me too”. Ralf Rangnick: “If Man United have not won the title in the last 10 years, there must be some good reasons for that”.“Everybody on the inside of the club would be happy if we finish fourth at the end of the season - and me too”. @utdreport Ralf Rangnick: “If Man United have not won the title in the last 10 years, there must be some good reasons for that”. 🔴 #MUFC“Everybody on the inside of the club would be happy if we finish fourth at the end of the season - and me too”. @utdreport https://t.co/eLimJjPwen

Following their draw against bottom of the table Burnley, Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League standings. They have just accumulated 39 points from 23 matches so far this season.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are only three points behind United with two games in hand respectively.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra