"I think they have gears left" - Michael Owen predicts who among Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City will win Premier League

Football pundit Michael Owen has backed Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to win the Premier League this season over Liverpool and Arsenal.

The English top tier is witnessing one of the most interesting title races in its long and illustrious history, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City locked in a three-way race. The Gunners are leading with 64 points after 28 games, with the Reds second on goal difference. City are only one point behind them in third place.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Michael Owen aired his prediction for the title race. The ex-Liverpool star explained that even though he wants the Reds to win and Arsenal are playing exceptionally, he expects Manchester City to win the crown.

He said:

“You fancy Liverpool, I do think they have the easiest run-in as well. My heart says Liverpool. I want Liverpool to win it. I think it would be the most incredible story. Jurgen Klopp’s last season.

“But I do think Manchester City are the best team in the world, at the moment, but they have proven that. I can just see them going into overdrive. I think they have gears left.

“Maybe Arsenal and Liverpool are playing at their peak, at the moment. I think, at this time of the season, watch Manchester City go, so my head says, Manchester City.”

What's next for Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City?

The Premier League will witness another epic fixture immediately after the international break. Arsenal and Manchester City are scheduled to go head-to-head at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, March 31.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will be locking horns with Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on the same day. They'll then take on Sheffield United on April 4 before facing Manchester United three days later.

The Cityzens will take on Aston Villa on April 3 before facing Crystal Palace on April 6. The Gunners, meanwhile, will face off with Luton Town on April 3 and Brighton on April 6.