"I think he gets over-awed by those real big ones" - Danny Murphy claims he was 'disappointed' by Arsenal star in loss to PSG

Former player Danny Murphy has slammed Martin Odegaard after Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League semifinal first leg on Tuesday (April 29). He believes the Gunners' captain did not step up and take risks in the game, and added that he was disappointed with the Norwegian.
Speaking to talkSPORT, Murphy opined that Odegaard played too safe in the loss to PSG and that was not what Arsenal needed on the night. He added that the Norwegian was a shadow of himself from his Real Madrid days. Murphy said (via TBR Football):
"What did you think of Odegaard? Disappointed, I actually was disappointed, he's a quality player, but I think he gets over-awed by those real big ones. I can see it in him, he's not as risky in his play. He's not as free. He was part of a team that went to Madrid and won and played well, but those killer passes and key moments, no, he was very safe."
Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson was of a similar opinion. He said the Gunners should strip Odegaard of the captain's armband.
"The captain's armband should be taken away from Martin Ødegaard, so he can get back to focusing on his performances. We all know that he's a good player, but he's just had a six out of 10 season. If you gave Declan Rice the armband instead, you imagine that it wouldn't affect his performances, especially considering he was captain at West Ham. I'd give it to Rice so Ødegaard can focus on improving his performances," Lawrenson said (via GOAL).
Arsenal lost 1-0 to PSG on Tuesday night and will now travel to face the Ligue 1 side in the second leg at Parc des Princes on Wednesday (May 7).
Mikel Merino confident of Arsenal overturning scoreline against PSG in UCL SF
Mikel Merino spoke to the media after Arsenal's loss to PSG and claimed that they were confident of overturning the scoreline. He believes their 2-1 win in the UCL quarterfinal second leg over Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu on April 16 will help them at Parc des Princes. Merino said (via Standard):
"Those experiences are massive for us to prove we can win anywhere, the Bernabeu, against any side in the Premier League as well, it gives us a lot of confidence. Paris is a tough place to go but still we have proved always that we can compete against anybody and, with all due respect to anybody, I think we are going to win the second leg. Why am I optimistic? Okay, based on what I have seen tonight, I think you have seen a team that can compete against a huge side like Paris."
Ousmane Dembele scored the lone goal of the match between Arsenal and PSG in the UCL semifinal first leg at the Emirates on April 29.