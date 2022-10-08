"I think it is getting to that stage now" - Manchester United urged to sell Cristiano Ronaldo after latest development

Former Tottenham defender Alan Hutton has suggested Manchester United could sell Cristiano Ronaldo as he does not fit into the system of their new full-time manager Erik ten Hag.

The Portuguese international was reported to be unhappy with Ten Hag benching him for most of the season, a claim later refuted by the club's manager.

Many football pundits and former players, including Alan Hutton, believe that Ronaldo's age does not allow him to adapt to Ten Hag's fast-paced game. Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, the former Scotland international stated that Ronaldo needs to leave Old Trafford. He said:

“I think it is getting to that stage now. He doesn’t really fit into the style of football that Ten Hag wants to play. High, aggressive, energetic, closing people down, winning the ball back in dangerous areas. That is not really Ronaldo’s game. At the end of the day, he is one of the best players to ever play the game."

"He is not getting any younger, he is still able to finish chances. I thought they would have put him on for the last half an hour against City. But I do understand that he didn’t want to disrespect him because the game was gone.''

As per Hutton, Ronaldo exiting Manchester United would be best for both parties. He added:

“Maybe a parting of ways would be the best thing come January but we will have to wait and see.''

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made his Old Trafford return in 2021 from Juventus on a two-year deal. The Portuguese singlehandedly carried the Red Devils in the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 24 goals across all competitions.

Despite his brilliance, Manchester United failed to win a single trophy and could not qualify for this season's UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly unhappy with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's tactics

According to the Times, Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with manager Erik ten Hag's training sessions and tactics. The Portuguese international believes the team will be better off with a more flexible system.

The forward has struggled to find his form two months into the new season, scoring just one goal through a penalty in a Europa League match. Ten Hag has picked Rashford as the team's striker for most of the side's Premier League matches while picking Ronaldo for their Europa League clashes.

Ronaldo is still unsure whether he will get a place in the starting XI when United faces Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Sunday (9 October).

