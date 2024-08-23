"I think you go for him" - Pundit urges Arsenal to sign PL star if they can't sign Victor Osimhen

ESPN pundit Shaka Hislop has offered Arsenal an alternative to Napoli forward Victor Osimhen. The former Premier League goalkeeper has urged the Gunners to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney if they fail to secure the Nigerian's signature.

Osimhen has reportedly been the subject of interest from various outfits, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Arsenal, and Chelsea. The 25-year-old, whose contract with Napoli expires in 2026, has been touted with an exit this summer.

While the Gunners are interested in signing the forward, reports suggest that Osimhen is keen on a move to PSG this summer. Meanwhile, Hislop believes that the Napoli forward would be the best option for Arsenal. He added that Brentford striker Ivan Toney would be the next best thing for the Gunners as he acknowledged the aforementioned reports.

Hislop said (via Metro):

"Money aside, if Arsenal could, for me, I think the best striker out there who’s available is Victor Osimhen. I know, by all reports, he’s got his sights set elsewhere. So, okay, if he’s not available, then absolutely yes, Ivan Toney."

He added:

"I think you go for him. I think that Arsenal desperately need that out-and-out striker now. Again, Ivan Toney, he’s already in London, I think he ticks a whole lot of boxes for both club and player."

"Can you compete with the money that Saudi Arabia may be offering? No. But, I think you’ve got to stake your claim. If I’m Arsenal, I am trying to do everything I can to convince him to come to north London as opposed to head out to the Middle East."

The Gunners will next face Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday, August 24. They beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 in their opening game.

Pundit names Arsenal star who would get into Real Madrid's starting XI

Pundit Jamie O'Hara believes Bukayo Saka would start for Real Madrid if he joined the Spanish giants. He claims that the England international would start over Rodrygo Goes, who plays on the right wing for Los Blancos.

Saka has established himself as one of the best wingers in the Premier League with the north Londoners. He has played a crucial role for Mikel Arteta in both of their title charges over the last two seasons. Saka has contributed 59 goals and 54 assists in 227 appearances during his career so far for the Gunners.

O'Hara lauded the England star and said:

"I think he'd (Saka) get into Real Madrid starting eleven if he was there- he'd probably play over Rodrygo."

Rodrygo has scored 55 goals and provided 41 assists in 218 games for Real Madrid. He's won numerous trophies, including two UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles.

