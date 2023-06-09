"I don't think they should go for him" – Pundit urges Jurgen Klopp to snub possible move for former Liverpool star

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has urged Jurgen Klopp to avoid signing Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane.

Mane, 31, relished a great six-year spell at Anfield after arriving from Southampton for £34 million in 2016. He netted 120 goals and laid out 48 assists in 269 matches across competitions for them, lifting six trophies in the process.

However, the 95-cap Senegal international has struggled to live up to expectations at Bayern since arriving from the Reds for £35 million last summer. He has scored just 12 goals and provided six assists in 38 matches this season.

Earlier in April, journalist Florian Plettenberg asserted that the Bavarians are keen to sell Mane. He told Sky Sports:

"Bayern Munich will try to offload Sadio Mane in the summer. From a sporting point of view, Thomas Tuchel has no plans with Mane as he doesn't fit his system. This is my information. The player is seen critically internally."

Speaking to Neue Online Casino, Johnson insisted that Klopp should snub a move for Mane this summer. He said:

"Jurgen Klopp should not look at Sadio Mane again. He is a fantastic player, but he would be coming back to a completely different team to the one that he left. He was great for Liverpool at the time, but it does not mean that he would be great for them now. I don't think they should go for him. For Newcastle though, it would be huge."

Liverpool currently have Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo to deputize on the left flank for them.

Ray Parlour lauds Liverpool's transfer business, lauds 'top' signing

Arsenal great Ray Parlour has heaped praise on Liverpool summer signing Alexis Mac Allister, who completed £35 million transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday (June 8). He told talkSPORT:

"I've watched him quite a few times. I know he's a World Cup winner as well... whenever I've seen him play live, he's been brilliant. He’s been top, top class. So, I think Liverpool have got a real bargain there for £35 million."

Mac Allister, 24, helped Brighton finish in sixth spot in the 2022-23 Premier League standings, operating in the heart of midfield. He scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 40 appearances across competitions for them this term.

Apart from Mac Allister, the Merseyside outfit are also keeping tabs on a number of other quality midfielders ahead of the next season. Khephren Thuram, Emmanuel Kouadio Kone and Gabri Veiga are some of the other linked players.

