"I think he should go to Spurs" - Alan Pardew believes Arsenal target to join Tottenham instead for one key reason

English manager Alan Pardew thinks that Eberechi Eze should choose Tottenham Hotspur over Arsenal if he leaves Crystal Palace this summer. Regarded as one of the best attacking players in the Premier League, Eze is on the radar of many top clubs, including Arsenal and Tottenham.

Recognising the interest of both north London clubs in the Englishman, Pardew advised Eze to join Spurs over the Gunners. He explained that Mikel Arteta's side already has Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, and more who can play in Eze's position.

Instead, the Gunners should make reinforcements in the attack by signing a No. 9 who could fit in Arteta's system. Last season, Kai Havertz was the north London club's top scorer in the Premier League with nine goals. Meanwhile, Tottenham have had a longstanding interest in the Englishman.

Alan Pardew said on talkSPORT (via TBR Football):

"I think everybody, and I'll talk for my Arsenal friends, not from my own thinking. My Arsenal friends all assume that if they get the right number nine, they got a great chance of winning the league. And I do agree with that."

"Would they take him near to that title? Um, possibly. But I think they got enough quality with Odegaard and everybody else over there. So therefore, I have answered your question. I think he should go to Supers if he leaves the great Crystal Palace." he added.

Eze, who was a part of the Gunners' academy from 2006 to 2011, primarily plays as an attacking midfielder, but can also feature as a left winger. The 27-year-old has a reported release clause of £68 million (€80 million).

Kepa Arrizabalaga joins Arsenal from Chelsea on a three-year deal

Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has joined Arsenal from Chelsea for a reported fee of £5 million on a three-year deal. The former Athletic Bilbao custodian would play as a back-up for countryman David Raya for the Gunners.

Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in August 2018 for a reported fee of £71 million. He is still the most expensive goalkeeper of all time. He played as Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper for a while, but was later loaned to Real Madrid in the 2023-24 season.

His loan spell in the Spanish capital was unpropitious because he was replaced by Andriy Lunin after suffering an adductor injury. He made 20 appearances for Real Madrid, keeping nine clean sheets and conceding 18 goals.

Last season, he was sent on a full-season loan to Bournemouth by the Blues. For the Cherries, Kepa played 35 games, kept nine clean sheets, and conceded 43 goals across all competitions.

