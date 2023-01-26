"I think they're going to have a bad time" - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink makes interesting claim on Arsenal-Manchester City title race

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is still backing Manchester City to win the Premier League title this season ahead of Arsenal. However, he admits that the Gunners are close to changing his mind.

Arsenal are on top of the table right now, leading Manchester City by five points, and have a game in hand. The Gunners have been in top form this season and have lost just once in the league after 19 matches.

Arsenal @Arsenal Winning late on - together Winning late on - together 🙌 https://t.co/FRqllWtXz6

Speaking to SafeBettingSites, Hasselbaink claimed that he was surprised by Arsenal but still thinks Manchester City will win the title. He said:

"Arsènal are doing so well and they keep on surprising me. They're doing great and playing really good football but I do think they're going to have a bad time of maybe two or three losses and then we'll see how they react. My favourites are still Manchester City but I'm getting closer and closer to saying that perhaps it is going to be Arsènal's year."

Gary Neville also backs Manchester City over Arsenal

Gary Neville has also suggested that Mikel Arteta's men will not end up winning the title despite their start to the season. He claims that the Gunners will fall short in the end with Pep Guardiola's side winning it.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Manchester United's loss to the league leaders, the Red Devils legend said:

"I don't see them going on to win the league. I think Manchester City will win the league because I just think that what they've got in them is a special run, Manchester City. I think that at a point in the season, Arsènal will lose one or two matches and City will be right on their shoulders and it will become very difficult for them."

Neville previously made similar claims about a week ago when he said:

"I said Leicester wouldn't win the league. They won't win the league. Manchester City will win the league, and I think Man United will finish second, and I know that will annoy Arsenal fans."

The Gunners and the Cityzens are yet to face each other this season but will meet in the FA Cup later this month.

