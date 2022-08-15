"I think he is going to end up at Chelsea" - Journalist drops exciting update about Barcelona superstar 

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards believes that Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is progressing towards a Chelsea move in this summer's transfer window. Edwards insists that the former Gabonese international is the perfect fit for the Blues, claiming that he is the player they need.

Edwards said on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast:

"I think he's going to end up at Chelsea ... Aubameyang is a player they need."

Aubameyang joined Barcelona from Arsenal last winter after reportedly falling out with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta (via The Guardian). The Gabonese striker has scored 13 goals in 24 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana so far.

However, the arrival of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer has caused speculation over Aubameyang's place in the starting XI for the Catalans.

This poses an opportunity for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who is in the market for a striker this summer. The Blues have already signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. However, the England international flourishes at the wings. Tuchel will also have to fill the void created by the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, both of whom have returned to their respective former clubs.

Edwards said on the podcast that the Blues are in dire need of a central striker, one that has a proven track record in the Premier League in particular. It remains to be seen whether a move to Stamford Bridge will be successful for the Barcelona forward.

Chelsea captain Azpilicueta reveals reason for rejecting Barcelona move

Cesar Azpilicueta was heavily linked with a move to the Blaugrana this summer. However, the Spanish international agreed to a two-year contract extension following 'honest conversations' with the Blues hierarchy, as per The Daily Star.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella



He next hunts down Petr Cech’s 494 appearances in sixth place on the all-time list. #CHETOT Cesar Azpilicueta made his 450th appearance for Chelsea today. One that may not have come had he not renewed recently.He next hunts down Petr Cech’s 494 appearances in sixth place on the all-time list. #CFC Cesar Azpilicueta made his 450th appearance for Chelsea today. One that may not have come had he not renewed recently. He next hunts down Petr Cech’s 494 appearances in sixth place on the all-time list. #CFC #CHETOT

Azpilicueta told Sky Sports:

"I always stayed committed to the club, it's how I've been since day one. This is my home and I never took the selfish decision [to leave]."

"After the Club World Cup, I shared my feelings [about leaving], it was never a decision about contract years or wages. I expressed my feelings and then everything changed with the ownership and sanctions." [sic]

The Blues veteran has registered a whopping 476 appearances across all competitions for the West London side, recording 17 goals and 55 assists (Transfermarkt).

