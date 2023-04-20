"I think they're going to get it right" – Rio Ferdinand picks his favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has backed Manchester City to lift their first-ever UEFA Champions League crown in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Manchester City progressed to the semi-finals of the continental competition after beating Bayern Munich 4-1 on aggregate in the last-eight stage on Wednesday (April 19). They are next set to lock horns with Real Madrid. Meanwhile, AC Milan are set to lock horns with Inter Milan in their last-four clash in the famed tournament.

Speaking on BT Sport, Ferdinand suggested that City will emerge victorious in the UEFA Champions League due to Erling Haaland's fine performances this season. He said:

"Reluctantly, I will say Manchester City. But I have said it for the last three years, I will still continue in that vain. I think they're going to get it right this time. Haaland's impact [will be the main difference]."

Haaland, 22, has been nothing short of a revelation for Pep Guardiola's side. Since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £51 million last summer, he has scored 48 goals in 41 games for them.

The Norwegian is a left-footed striker blessed with pace, directness, and shooting. He has netted 12 times and laid out one assist in just 577 minutes of action in the UEFA Champions League this term.

Manchester City are next scheduled to face Sheffield United in their FA Cup semi-final tie at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (April 22). They will take on Arsenal in a potential Premier League title decider on Wednesday (April 26) later on.

Arsene Wenger predicts outcome of UEFA Champions League semi-final between Manchester City and Real Madrid

Speaking on beIN Sports, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger asserted that Manchester City will beat Real Madrid and face AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League final. He said:

"I would say, at the moment, I would give Milan a little advantage and City a little advantage. It's because of their defensive stability and maybe because, Real Madrid is a little more vulnerable defensively."

Admitting that Real Madrid have a real chance of reaching yet another final, however, Wenger added:

"But Real Madrid is Real Madrid; they can score against anybody, and that is why this is very open."

Earlier last season, Los Blancos knocked City out of the UEFA Champions League after beating them 6-5 on aggregate in the semi-final stage. They netted three late goals to overturn a 3-5 score in the final five minutes of the second-leg clash at the Santiago Bernabeu last May.

