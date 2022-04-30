"I don't think that is going to happen" - Pep Guardiola makes bold claim about Premier League title race with Liverpool, sends message to Newcastle United

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made an interesting observation about this season's Premier League title race.

Liverpool and City are separated by just one point atop the standings with five games to go. Considering how tight the title race has been, some think this year's winner could be decided on goal difference, but Guardiola thinks otherwise. The City tactician has said that he doesn't expect the winner of this season's Premier League to win it on goal difference.

“I don't think that is going to happen. It could, but I don't think so,” the Spaniard told Mail Online .

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Liverpool when they visit an in-form Newcastle United side who are making waves under new manager Eddie Howe. Ahead of the clash, Guardiola has encouraged the Magpies to 'score as many goals as possible' against the Reds at Saint James' Park today.

The tactician said:

“The difference is one point. If we draw and they win, (Liverpool are ahead). Of course, if we can score as many goals as possible, I encourage Newcastle to score as many goals as possible!”

Just five hours after the Liverpool game, Manchester City will take on Leeds United. The Cityzens will look to take all three points away from home to maintain their narrow lead over Jurgen Klopp's men.

Pep Guardiola's side will approach the game with a lot of confidence. They had made easy work of the Peacocks in the reverse fixture, coming out with a thumping 7-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola eyeing fourth Premier League crown with Manchester City

A big test awaits Liverpool at Newcastle

Pep Guardiola has led Manchester City to three Premier League crowns since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in 2016. He is on course to win his fourth English top-flight title in four years. City also lead Real Madrid 4-3 after the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal.

The Spaniard has been in charge of 345 matches with the Cityzens, recording 256 victories, 38 draws and 51 defeats. His contract with the club expires at the end of the next campaign.

