"I think we are going to be seeing something special" - Jamie Carragher makes interesting comparison involving Erling Haaland and Harry Kane 

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has made an exciting comparison involving Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

He believes the Norwegian has a different skill set than the Englishman, backing him to reach great heights in the Premier League if he stays for long.

The Manchester City man has scored 10 goals in just six matches in his debut Premier League season with the defending champions. City signed him from Bundesliga club giants Borussia Dortmund after activating his €60 million release clause this summer.

Ever since he arrived at the Etihad Stadium, football pundits have been drawing parallels with many retired and current superstars. Some believe that the Norwegian will not be able to shine in one of the toughest leagues in the world. Others think that he will write his name in the league's history books.

Haaland looks confident of taming any challenge thrown at them and smashing all records if the start of the season is anything to go by.

Speaking on the striker's short Premier League career so far, Jamie Carragher would that he will have a completely different journey than Kane.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“Harry Kane’s development has just come naturally for him, maybe he didn’t have this energy and pace in behind to hurt players. Players only come short when they can’t get behind defences, that’s certainly not going to be the case for the next 10 years with Haaland.”

He further added:

"I think we are going to be seeing something special over the next few years for Man City. A lot of his goals have been goals that most strikers would score but some of them have been devastating when you see that power and pace in behind.”

Kane is third on the all-time list of Premier League top scorers with 188 goals.

However, he has had to change his game over the years due to age and ankle injuries. Kane now drops deep and builds play rather than bursting through defenses like the Manchester City striker.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland breaks all-time Premier League

Erling Haaland 's strike in City's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday helped him take his goal tally to 10 in just six games of his debut Premier League season.

With this feat, the Norwegian international has become the first player in Premier League history to score 10 goals in just six games in his debut season. No other player in the history of the English top-tier league has achieved this feat before.

Haaland has also scored two consecutive hat-tricks against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace this season.

