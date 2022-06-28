“I do think he would be a good addition” – Glen Johnson offers opinion on 25-year-old ‘technically very good’ player joining Liverpool 

Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson has backed Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella to succeed if he makes a move to Anfield.

The 37-year-old got commented on Barella potentially moving to the Reds while speaking to eSports publisher GGrecon and touched on several aspects including transfers and streaming.

Johnson was asked about his thoughts on Liverpool's links with Barella, to which he replied:

"I do think he would be a good addition. To score goals and grab assists isn't easy despite the fact he hasn't done it in the Premier League. When somebody's technically very good and can either score or assist a goal regularly, then you don't expect them to struggle. The more players on the pitch that can help contribute towards a goal is good for the squad."

Barella has been linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp's side in recent weeks. The 25-year-old has been one of the cornerstones of Inter Milan's recent resurgence and has earned plaudits for his industry in midfield.

The Italian made a name for himself at Cagliari, having come through the club's academy before making his first-team debut in 2015. He joined Inter Milan on loan for the 2019-20 season and made the move permanent a year later.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Liverpool are willing to offer Naby Keita and cash in an attempt to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella. [CalcioMercatoWeb] Liverpool are willing to offer Naby Keita and cash in an attempt to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella. [CalcioMercatoWeb]

Barella's time at San Siro has been immensely successful as he has provided 34 assists in 135 matches. He is also a regular on the international scene and has featured 39 times for Italy and was part of the squad that won Euro 2020.

The midfielder's form has seen him linked with a move away from Italy, with Liverpool reportedly among the candidates for his signature.

Naby Keita's uncertain Liverpool future could pave the way for Barella's move

Naby Keita has struggled at Anfield.

Naby Keita has just one year to go on his current contract with Liverpool and his future at the club is up in the air, with a contract extension yet to be signed.

Reports have emanated that the former Leipzig man could exit the club this summer. The Merseyside outfit are considering using him as part of the deal to bring Barella to Anfield.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Nicolo Barella wants to join Liverpool "at all costs" and Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the Inter midfielder. [CalcioMercatoWeb] Nicolo Barella wants to join Liverpool "at all costs" and Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the Inter midfielder. [CalcioMercatoWeb] https://t.co/f9EoiLXXad

The Guinea international arrived at Anfield with high expectations but has largely failed to deliver. His time at Liverpool has been blighted by injuries and inconsistency and fans of the club are yet to get the best of Keita. He has scored just 11 goals in 116 appearances for the Reds.

If the 27-year-old departs Anfield this summer, Jurgen Klopp might turn to Barella as a potential replacement in midfield.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far