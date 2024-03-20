"I think it could be a good connection" - Fernando Torres says he would have loved to play alongside 25-year-old Liverpool superstar

Former Spanish forward Fernando Torres has stated that he would have loved to play alongside Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Torres was recently spotted wearing Trent Alexander-Arnold's No. 66 Liverpool jersey during his boxing workout. During an interview, the Spaniard revealed the reason behind wearing the Englishman's jersey. He stated that the Englishman is an important player for the Reds. The Spaniard also hailed Alexander-Arnold as special.

Torres said (via the official website of Liverpool):

"I think Trent is a special player for supporters, also for me as a former player. He's a Scouser playing for the first team and being important, one of the main players. For all of us, he's a special guy. I managed to get the shirt and I like to put it on to do some training."

Fernando Torres also stated that he would have loved to play with the Englishman. He also lauded the Liverpool vice-captain for his ability to provide crosses.

"I always think it would be so nice to be able to play with him and receive these kind of crosses he does. It would be a pleasure to play in the same team as Trent and be ready to head those crosses. I think it could be a good connection," he added.

Torres was a part of the Merseyside club between 2007 and 2011. During his time at Anfield, the former Spanish forward made 142 appearances for the Reds, bagging 81 goals and 20 assists. In January 2011, he joined Chelsea for a then-record reported transfer fee of £50 million.

Liverpool joins the race to sign Brazilian defender - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Nottingham Forest defender Murillo in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per the Mail.

According to the aforementioned report, the 21-year-old is also on the transfer radar of other top European clubs such as Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United.

Murillo joined Nottingham Forest last summer from Brazilian side Corinthians for a reported transfer fee of £15 million. This season, he has made 27 appearances for Forest, where he has managed to keep four clean sheets.

The Reds are currently looking forward to signing a defender, as Joel Matip's contract is set to expire in the summer.