“I think he is good" - Former Argentina star claims Manchester City man is completely 'overshadowing' Erling Haaland

Former Argentina international Andres D'Alessandro thinks Erling Haaland's Manchester City strike partner Julian Alvarez is faring better than the Norwegian.

Haaland, 23, is widely regarded as one of the game's best young strikers but is enduring a lean spell in front of goal. The City hitman has drawn blanks in his last three club games across competitions - twice in the league and once in the UEFA Champions League.

City lost both league games (Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal) to give up the top spot in the standings but won the Champions League game (against Leipzig at home). However, Haaland has had a decent start to the season, bagging eight goals and two assists in 10 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Alvarez is growing in importance at the Etihad, contributing six goals and five assists in 13 outings across competitions. He scored City's lone goal in the 2-1 league defeat at Wolves and bagged a goal and an assist in the 3-1 home win over Leipzig.

D'Alessandro said about his compatriot (as per Essentially Sports) that he's now 'overshadowing' Haaland at the Etihad:

"I think he is good. He is learning. He is with a great teacher who is Pep Guardiola who also taught him things and is making him a total footballer.

"Guardiola is a coach to enrich a footballer, and, above all, in the role he is giving him. I think he is overshadowing Haaland. He’s totally overshadowing him.”

Haaland drew a blank in his most recent outing - Norway's 1-0 home defeat to Spain in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier - to bow out of reckoning for next year's finals.

How has Erling Haaland fared for Manchester City?

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is coming off a spectacular debut season at Manchester City since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The Norwegian hitman plundered 52 goals in 53 games across competitions as Pep Guardiola's won the continental treble.

The tally includes a record 36 goals in 35 Premier League games and 12 in 11 UEFA Champions League outings. He also scored thrice in four FA Cup games and once in two Carabao Cup matches.

Overall, Haaland has a remarkable tally of 60 goals and 11 assists in 65 games across competitions. He will now look to end his three-game scoring drought for Manchester City when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Etihad on Saturday (October 21).