"I think it would be a good pairing" - Real Madrid legend says Cristiano Ronaldo will be a good fit for Atletico Madrid

Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid this summer amid uncertainty around his future at Old Trafford. Former Real Madrid midfielder Guti believes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be a good fit for Diego Simeone's side.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already informed Manchester United of his intention to leave the club this summer. His agent Jorge Mendes is said to have already offered the attacker to Atletico Madrid. Guti believes this would be a great move for both parties as they will complement each other.

The Real Madrid legend told DAZN:

"If in this case, he decides to come to Atletico Madrid, why not? It's a great team, he's a great striker. Atletico Madrid need a good striker and why not? I think it would be a good pairing."

Meanwhile, it remains unclear as to how Real Madrid fans will react to seeing a player they once idolized turning up for their local rivals.

Guti, however, believes that the Blancos faithful won't mind the move as the Portuguese already gave everything he had for the club during his nine-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spaniard continued:

"It would be strange, because Madrid love him so much, because he is a very loved player. I think that the Real Madrid fans wouldn't mind. I think that everything Cristiano had to give to Real Madrid, he already gave. If he feels happy being able to play in a great team like Atletico and in the Spanish league, which I think he wants, why not?"

Atletico Madrid already 'rejected' Cristiano Ronaldo

What's next for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner?

Rumors linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a move to Atletico caught everyone by surprise this summer and the Rojiblancos faithful wasted no time in making their feelings known. The supporters launched an online protest, followed by an official statement on Twitter, urging the club to refrain from signing the attacker last month.

Shortly after that, Atletico's CEO Enrique Cerezo also buried the rumors during an interview with Marca. He said:

“I don’t know who invented this story about Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid. It’s definitely not true. It’s practically impossible for him to come to Atletico de Madrid."

