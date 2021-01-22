"I think it would be a great option for Lionel Messi" - Barcelona legend Rivaldo on PSG interest

Former player Rivaldo has opined that PSG could be a good destination for Lionel Messi who tried and failed to leave Barcelona last summer after a decade and a half at the club.

With Lionel Messi's contract at the club expiring this summer, the player will be allowed to move to any club of his choice for free; in this regard, PSG have emerged one of the contenders for the Argentinian's signature.

As per Marca, Brazil and Barcelona legend Rivaldo recently opined PSG could be a 'good' option for Lionel Messi, as they have an Argentinian manager at their helm. He said in this regard:

"They would be a good option for him, especially as the club have an Argentine manager in Mauricio Pochettino. Messi would also be reunited with his friend Neymar, so he has a few reasons to say 'yes' to the club if a proposal comes."

Expressing confidence that Lionel Messi could prosper in Ligue 1, as it is supposedly a 'weaker' league than the La Liga, the former FIFA World Cup winner elaborated on the same:

In Ligue 1, he should shine without problems as it is a weaker league than La Liga [Santander] and the Premier League, and it would also allow him to manage his fitness throughout the season for the big UEFA Champions League matches."

Lionel Messi is unlikely to sign a new contract at Barcelona, which makes his exit from the club almost inevitable. As a result, several elite European clubs are monitoring the situation closely as they try and pry out one of world football's most prized assets.

Messi graduated from Barcelona's famed academy - La Masia - and has been at the club ever since. Now playing in his 17th season for the Catalan club, Lionel Messi has made 753 appearances in all competitions, scoring 648 goals and assisting 284 more at a staggering goal involvement rate of 1.23 per match.

Lionel Messi is one of the most decorated players to have ever played for Barcelona and is the holder of multitude of club records. He is the club's all-time top-scorer (incredibly Lionel Messi has scored more than 2.5 times the number of goals second-placed Cesar Rodriguez scored).

However, with his future post this summer still uncertain, speculation is aplenty, but the noise surrounding PSG's interest in Lionel Messi is only growing louder.

Crucially, the French club's Sporting Director recently confirmed their interest in Lionel Messi in an interview last week and said "Great players like Messi will always be on the PSG list."

Neymar really wants Messi to come and he did not a joke that he said that. Paris really wants him. Messi will make the decision after the election. @podcastherewego #Messi #PSG — Shay Lug (@Shay_Lugassi) January 20, 2021

PSG are one of the very few clubs that can afford Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona

It's no secret that while Lionel Messi may become a free agent, and no transfer fee will be needed to bring him in, his wages alone would cost any suitor a small fortune.

Lionel Messi reportedly earns €565k-a-week at Barcelona at the moment and isn't likely to take a pay cut at his next club.

One of the many reasons PSG have repeatedly been hailed as a potential destination for Lionel Messi is because they are one of the very few clubs who can try and afford to pay the Argentinian's exorbitant wages.

Rivaldo said in this regard:

"Financially, few clubs can pay him better than PSG. So I think it would be a great option for Messi. French football would also benefit a lot from his presence in terms of media and sponsorship."

Owing to Lionel Messi's sheer quality and his stupendous goal-scoring and goal-assisting rate, the saga of the player's summary could linger on for a while.