"I don't think he was a great player" - Jamie Carragher questions Manchester United superstar by comparing him to Paul Pogba

Jamie Carragher has questioned whether Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is an elite player by comparing him to his former teammate Paul Pogba.

Fernandes has been United's protagonist since arriving at Old Trafford from Sporting CP in January 2020 for a reported £67.6 million deal. The Portuguese playmaker has posted 70 goals and 59 assists in 213 games across competitions.

However, the 29-year-old has endured a topsy-turvy spell at Manchester United. The 13-time Premier League champions faltering since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

Fernandes' leadership has been questioned throughout the ongoing campaign after he replaced Harry Maguire as Erik ten Hag's side's skipper. He's managed six goals and five assists in 28 games across competitions.

Carragher gave his take on the 63-cap Portugal international and he views him in a similar light to the polarizing Pogba (via Sky Sports):

"I think there's a difference betweeen being a great talent and a great player, I think Pogba was a great talent but I don't think he was a great player. It's the same with Bruno Fernandes."

Pogba, 30, spent six years at Manchester United after returning to the club from Juventus in August 2016. The Red Devils broke the world transfer record when capturing him in an £89 million deal.

The French star had been wowing at Juve after previously leaving United for the Serie A giants. He won the Golden Boy award in 2013 and was expected to have a massive impact at Old Trafford.

However, Pogba's time at Manchester United was full of controversy from injury issues to off-the-field problems, and constant speculation over his future. He made 233 appearances across competitions, scoring 39 goals and providing 51 assists.

Pogba suggested he didn't feel loved while at Manchester United which led to his exit

Paul Pogba didn't feel the love at Old Trafford.

Pogba touched on his second Manchester United departure by explaining how he felt unappreciated at Old Trafford. The Frenchman felt that he was given a label due to his price tag (via Manchester Evening News):

"The love from the fans, the love from the club that I get, I didn't get that in Manchester. I was quite surprised when I came back to England, already with the transfer I was given a label. It was quite sad."

Pogba won the UEFA Europa League and the League Cup during his second spell at United. He left when his contract expired in June 2022, rejoining Juventus on a free transfer.

The Frenchman insisted that he holds both clubs close to his heart:

"But it's two clubs that I really love, that made me grow and I can only say thank you to these two clubs. Maybe I could have gone to other clubs, but it was my heart that chose those clubs and I often follow my heart."

Pogba's career has nosedived since leaving Manchester United nearly two years ago. He's currently suspended and is likely to be hit with a four-year ban after testing positive for testosterone.