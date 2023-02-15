"I think he's the greatest player of all time" - Joe Cole claims PSG superstar Lionel Messi has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradona

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has said that Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lionel Messi has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradona as the greatest player of all time.

The former England international insisted that Messi had put the debate over the Argentine icon and Ronaldo to bed by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He also ranked the PSG forward above the late great Maradona. Cole said on BT Sport:

"There's always a debate. What he has put to bed is the debate about this generation because he's won it all."

He continued by alluding to Messi's performances during the FIFA World Cup at the end of last year. The forward wowed with seven goals and three assists in seven games, winning the illustrious trophy and the Golden Ball award:

"Earlier on in the tournament, he was struggling, and there were question marks. But he carried them. I've never seen a player like him - I think he's the greatest player of all time; only Pele has a case against him. I think he stands next to him - not Ronaldo or Maradona, above them."

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi is now the youngest and oldest player to both score and assist in a single World Cup game 🤯 Lionel Messi is now the youngest and oldest player to both score and assist in a single World Cup game 🤯 https://t.co/ERuWwolj1B

Messi continues to lay claim to being the greatest player in history. He has not only impressed for Argentina at the World Cup but also for PSG at club level. The Argentine has bagged 15 goals and 14 assists in 25 games across competitions. His overall tally throughout his club career stands at 704 goals and 333 assists in 859 games. Messi has also won the Ballon d'Or award a record seven times.

Meanwhile, his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo has been a thorn in Messi's flesh throughout the years. The Portuguese has scored 706 goals and provided 223 assists in 953 club games. However, the Real Madrid legend had a poor World Cup campaign by his standards. He managed just one goal in five games as Portugal crashed out in the quarterfinals.

Sportstar @sportstarweb



Maradona assisted the winning goal against West Germany in the 86th minute. #OnThisDay in 1986, Diego Maradona led Argentina to its second World Cup win in Mexico CityMaradona assisted the winning goal against West Germany in the 86th minute. #OnThisDay in 1986, Diego Maradona led Argentina to its second World Cup win in Mexico City 🏆Maradona assisted the winning goal against West Germany in the 86th minute. https://t.co/ccMKP7rwZc

Maradona, meanwhile, is held in high regard alongside Messi by La Abiceleste fans.

The iconic forward was mesmerising to watch and guided Argentina to the 1986 World Cup win. He scored 159 goals and contributed 86 assists in 343 club appearances. Renowned for his vision, ball control and dribbling, El Pibe de Oro was one of football's very best.

Saudi Pro League eyeing reunion between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The iconic duo could be reunited in the Saudi Pro League.

Speculation continues to grow over Lionel Messi's future, as he's locked in talks with PSG over a contract extension. As things stand, the two parties have failed to come to an agreement on a new deal.

According to ESPN, the Saudi Pro League are keen on tempting Messi to join his arch-rival Ronaldo in the Middle East. Saudi clubs hope to sign some of world football's top talents following the arrival of the former Manchester United attacker at Al Nassr earlier this year.

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo on Lionel Messi:



🗣 "I have always had a very cordial relationship with him.



"I shared 12, 13 or 14 years of award ceremonies with him. I never saw him as a rival. I always got along very well with him." [Movistar]



🥰 Cristiano Ronaldo on Lionel Messi:🗣 "I have always had a very cordial relationship with him."I shared 12, 13 or 14 years of award ceremonies with him. I never saw him as a rival. I always got along very well with him." [Movistar]🥰 https://t.co/uLMQqW9O6J

If Messi does arrive in Saudi Arabia, he will continue his enthraling rivalry with Ronaldo that has shaped the game for the last decade. The pair recently battled in an exhibition game between PSG and Riyadh Season Team, with the Argentine's side winning 5-4.

