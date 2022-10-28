"I think it is harsh" - Chris Sutton backs Liverpool to thrash Leeds United

Former Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton has predicted a 6-1 win for Liverpool against Leeds United in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday (October 29).

The Reds are eighth in the standings with 16 points from 11 games. After back-to-back 1-0 wins over Manchester City and West Ham United, Jurgen Klopp's side slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

However, Liverpool bounced back with a 3-0 win at Ajax in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. They are expected to ride their momentum at home against Jesse Marsch's Leeds, who are 18th in the Premier League standings after an eight-game winless run.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "I think the Champions League has always been a huge priority for Liverpool."



Paul Dickov believes Liverpool have switched their priority to the Champions League with winning the Premier League being less likely 🗣 "I think the Champions League has always been a huge priority for Liverpool."Paul Dickov believes Liverpool have switched their priority to the Champions League with winning the Premier League being less likely https://t.co/68dfpWcUFy

In his column for BBC, Sutton defended Marsch for Leeds' poor run of form before saying that their upcoming trip to Anfield is a vital one. He wrote:

"I don't think Leeds' poor form is all on Jesse Marsch, and I think it is harsh that the fans have turned on him as quickly as they have done, but they really need a positive result at Anfield."

The 1994-95 Premier League winner also shared his thoughts on the Merseyside outfit, who have been erratic this seasoj. He added:

"Liverpool have been a 'Jekyll and Hyde' side all season, and I keep getting them wrong – after they beat Manchester City and West Ham, going to bottom-side Nottingham Forest felt like an open goal for them, but they did not turn up. They are at home this time, though, and they put in a really strong performance at Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday."

Sutton has backed the Reds to register a facile win on Saturday, writing:

"So, again, I am going to say the Reds will win comfortably and find the spark they have been missing for months. If they do, then things could get messy for Marsch and his side, because their defence is a real cause for concern."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "Liverpool for me has been one of the best teams in the world for the last four/ five years."



Jesse Marsch Liverpool's loss to Nottingham Forest will not make the upcoming fixture any easier 🗣 "Liverpool for me has been one of the best teams in the world for the last four/ five years." Jesse Marsch Liverpool's loss to Nottingham Forest will not make the upcoming fixture any easier https://t.co/aJp2soUPrk

Liverpool have a healthy head-to-head record with the struggling Yorkshire side, winning nine and drawing three of their last 12 meetings.

Liverpool set to be without four first-team players against Leeds

Liverpool are set to be without Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip and Arthur Melo against Leeds.

Diaz is recovering from a serious knee injury, while Jota has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month because of a calf issue. Matip is sidelined with a calf problem and is expected to return next month. Arthur is unavailable after undergoing surgery on a thigh injury.

Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate are also battling fitness issues ahead of Saturday's game. Henderson sustained a knock in the Ajax win, while Thiago has missed the last two games with an ear infection. Both Keita and Konate are back in training but are not expected to start against the Whites.

