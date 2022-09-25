"I think Hazard wanted to send a message" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Real Madrid attacker's future

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard is set to continue at his current club in the ongoing season despite his recent complaints about playing time, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Hazard, 31, arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea for a fee in the region of €115 million in the summer of 2019, becoming Los Blancos' most-expensive signing. However, the Belgian has struggled due to a host of recurring injuries.

Speaking to RTL (via ESPN) earlier this week, Hazard said his current situation at the 35-time La Liga winners to be delicate. He said:

"When I play, I give it my all. It's a delicate situation at Real Madrid. I feel like playing more, but I can't do more. I've always said the old Eden Hazard will come back when he plays. I just need to get back into the rhythm."

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano addressed the former Lille man's recent comments and provided some insight. He said:

"Eden Hazard has spoken about wanting to play more, but does it mean he's looking for a move? Not necessarily. Real Madrid were very clear during the summer: they expect a lot from Hazard this season, and this is still the case."

He added:

"I think Hazard wanted to send a message, as he wants to play more, but there’s nothing imminent with any other club as of now; we’ll see in 2023."

A constant threat in the final third with considerable dribbling prowess, Hazard has contributed a goal and an assist in four games this season.

He has started the last two games in the centre-forward position in the absence of talisman Karim Benzema. Hazard has netted just seven times and contributed 11 assists in 70 games across competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Real Madrid are atop the La Liga standings with 18 points from six games. Thet will next be in action against fifth-placed Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 2.

Real Madrid keen on signing Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko

According to El Desmarque, Real Madrid are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko. Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also keeping tabs on the teenager.

Moukoko, 17, is in the final year of his contract at the Signal Iduna Park. He has registered seven goals and four assists in 46 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit since his debut in November 2020.

