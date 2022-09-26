"I think he’ll end up joining Arsenal" - Journalist makes bold claim on reported Chelsea transfer target

Journalist Simon Phillips has made a bold claim on the future of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal. He stated that the Brazilian is likely to join the Gunners rather than the Blues.

The former Manchester City midfielder has entered the final year of his deal at Villa Park and could see out his contract to become a free agent next summer.

The Brazil international was subject to three bids from the Gunners on transfer deadline day this summer, as reported by talkSPORT.

They initially made a £20 million bid followed by an improved offer of £23 million and £25 million respectively. However, the Lions rejected all advances from the north London side and managed to retain Luiz.

Phillips, meanwhile, has claimed that Chelsea could be interested in the Brazilian next summer if he becomes available on a free transfer.

As quoted by Give Me Sport, the journalist said:

“The situation there if he does become a free agent, Chelsea will probably have a look at it. But I think he’ll end up joining Arsenal.”

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Chelsea are interested in a January move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.



{Birmingham Mail} Chelsea are interested in a January move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.{Birmingham Mail}

Although Aston Villa have shown plenty of resilience in keeping Douglas Luiz this summer, the Brazilian has fallen down Steven Gerrard's pecking order.

Summer signing Boubacar Kamara has become Gerrard's first choice in the number 6 position, with Luiz becoming a squad player.

The Brazilian has started just two Premier League games and one League Cup game for Aston Villa so far this season.

The midfielder has however found the back of the net on two occasions, both times from direct corners.

With Kamara having suffered a knee ligament injury while on international duty for France, Luiz's minutes could improve in the next few months.

Arsenal or Chelsea - best move for the Aston Villa midfielder?

Both Arsenal and Chelsea could do with reinforcements in the middle of the park next summer.

Mikel Arteta's side are already short of depth in midfield with Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga at their disposal. Partey has also been quite injury prone in his Arsenal career so far.

Meanwhile, the Blues could lose both N'Golo Kante and Jorginho next summer with their contracts set to expire.

GlasgowGunner @GunnerGlasgow If Partey can’t stay fit, we have to bring in Douglas Luiz in January. Danilo is clearly the better long term target but we need someone who can come in now and hit the level. If Partey can’t stay fit, we have to bring in Douglas Luiz in January. Danilo is clearly the better long term target but we need someone who can come in now and hit the level.

Luiz is capable of playing either as a number 6 or as a number 8, making him a player any manager would love to have.

On top of that, the prospect of landing him on a free makes him even more desirable.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far