"I think he’s arguably been the best centre-back" - Rio Ferdinand hails Chelsea star as best in the Premier League

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is currently one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

Ferdinand believes Rudiger, along with Manchester City defender Ruben Dias, have been vital to their respective clubs' success. He, however, claimed the Chelsea defender is the best centre-back in the league.

Speaking on his Vibe With Five podcast (via Football London), Ferdinand said:

"Since Tuchel has come I think he’s (Antonio Rudiger) arguably been the best centre-back. I think him and [Ruben] Dias would have been close but the effect he has had on his team has been immense."

Rio Ferdinand also talked about Antonio Rudiger's time under Frank Lampard. The former Manchester United defender believes the former Chelsea manager did not rate the German defender highly. Ferdinand also felt Lampard's attempts to sell Rudiger in the transfer market could have affected his confidence.

"Under Frank [Lampard] , it was evident he wasn’t Frank’s cup of tea. He didn’t really like him. There was rumours there were trying to put him in the market to be sold."

"In Germany, he’s always been highly thought of. But when the manager doesn’t rate you and you can feel that, I don’t care who you are your confidence takes a beating and it’s hard to perform at that level."

Antonio Rudiger has established himself as one of the top centre-backs since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel as the new Chelsea boss. Rudiger has thrived in the back-three system used by Tuchel. The 28-year-old German played a vital role in guiding Chelsea to their second Champions League title last season.

Rudiger also netted against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend in Chelsea's commanding 3-0 win over their city rivals.

Despite his importance to the Blues squad, Antonio Rudiger's contract situation is still a worry for the club. The German international has entered the final year of his Chelsea deal with the club wanting to tie him down to a new long-term contract.

Chelsea have had a great start in the Premier League

As things stand, Chelsea are sitting at the top of the Premier League charts after five games played. The Blues are currently level with Liverpool at the summit.

Chelsea have continued their good form from last season into the new campaign and look one of the favorites for the Premier League title. Romelu Lukaku's signing has propelled the club as they finally possess an out-and-out goalscorer.

Defensively, Chelsea look as strong as ever. Thomas Tuchel's side have only conceded one goal in the league so far this season, which came against Liverpool at Anfield.

