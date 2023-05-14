"I think he’s the same as Darwin Nunez" - Ian Wright claims Manchester United have a player who is similar to the Liverpool striker

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has drawn parallels between Manchester United's Antony and Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez. Wright made the comparison in the wake of United's 2-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, May 13.

Antony, who joined the Red Devils from Ajax last summer, was pivotal in the win as he added another Premier League assist to his tally. The Brazilian winger provided a cut-back to striker Anthony Martial, who coolly slotted the ball home in the 32nd minute. Alejandro Garnacho consolidated United's lead in second-half stoppage time to seal the three points.

Post-match, Wright firmly asserted his belief that the 23-year-old Antony will continue to hone his craft in the coming seasons. He claimed that like Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, Antony has taken some time to settle into English football after a big money move. Nunez arrived at Merseyside last summer after a move worth up to €100 million from Benfica.

The Arsenal legend said on Match of the Day (via Express):

"I've got a lot of time for him, I think he’s the same as Darwin Nunez. Sometimes with the price tag, people expect so much. We know they have got ability, they have got quality in their first year and when you look at what he is capable of, you have to give this guy some time."

Wright further dissected Antony's performance, highlighting the unique aspects of his game:

"What he does do, he gets into space. He finds space. This is what is different from a lot of people, pace and skill. He is just skinning them. Once you get into this situation [with Sancho free in the box] now you want the calmness and composure. In the end a great run comes to nothing but as time goes by, he won’t waste that. It comes down to decisions. But as time goes by, those decisions will come easy to him."

Only time will tell if Antony can live up to his €100 million million price tag. However, if his performance against Wolves is any indication, the Brazilian is more than ready to take on the challenge.

Liverpool's chase for top-four could see Manchester United miss out on the Champions League

The Reds' resurgence has caught the attention of former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas, who believes that Liverpool snatching a top-four finish from Manchester United would be "unreal".

Jurgen Klopp's squad has had its fair share of tribulations throughout the campaign. However, a late-season renaissance, coupled with United's wavering form, has thrust them into contention for an unexpected top-four finish.

Ahead of their Monday night fixture against Leicester City, Liverpool sit just four points behind Manchester United, who occupy the fourth position. Speaking on BT Sport, Jenas couldn't help but express his surprise at the dramatic shift in fortunes (via Eurosport):

“It would be unreal. When you think about Liverpool’s season and how far gone it was at one point, to think that they could snatch it from their arch-rivals, whether it’s the last game of the season or whatever, you wouldn’t want to be a Man Utd fan – put it that way.”

However, Jenas also offered a note of caution for Liverpool. Manchester United's remaining matches, he suggested, might just be their saving grace. With two home games against Chelsea and Fulham, and only a single away trip to Bournemouth, the Red Devils seem to have the odds stacked in their favor.

Poll : 0 votes