"I think he’s living off his form from a couple of seasons ago" - Pundit says Arsenal star doesn't 'deserve to be playing'

Pundit Jay Bothroyd believes Gabriel Martinelli is no longer worthy of a spot in Arsenal's starting XI. He claims that Mikel Arteta considers the Brazilian only because of his past performances.

The Gunners have had an excellent start to the 2024-25 Premier League campaign. They've secured 2-0 victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa so far.

Martinelli started both fixtures but is yet to register a goal contribution for the north Londoners. Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard, who was subbed on for Martinelli in the second half against Villa, managed to make an immediate impact.

The Belgian forward found the back of the net just two minutes after coming on, helping Arsenal seal all three points. While Martinelli and Trossard have competed vehemently to be Arteta's first-choice left-winger, Bothroyd believes it's hardly a contest.

Trending

He feels Martinelli's form during the 2022-23 campaign when he scored 15 goals across competitions is the only reason why he gets any game time. Bothroyd said (via TBR Football):

“I actually don’t think that Martinelli deserves to be playing, I think he’s living off his form from a couple of seasons ago, living off the name from a couple of seasons ago where he scored 17 goals or something like that."

Martinelli scored six goals in 35 appearances while Trossard netted 12 times in 34 games for Arsenal in the Premier League last season.

Ian Wright fires warning to Gabriel Martinelli over starting spot in Arsenal XI

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Gabriel Martinelli is dangerously close to being replaced by Leandro Trossard in Mikel Arteta's starting XI. The pundit has hailed the Belgium international as the Gunners' best finisher.

Wright highlighted the impact Trossard made on the game against Aston Villa, hailing his ability to find the back of the net at will. While acknowledging Martinelli's qualities, the former Arsenal striker feels Trossard is more than deserving of being a regular starter.

Wright said:

"We’re talking about someone who is our best finisher, our most clinical finisher with his chances and someone who comes on and affects games. Yes, we know Martinelli has a lot of pace and when he is in form he is very, very dangerous but what we know with Leandro Trossard is his movement and appreciation for the rest of the team in what he does."

"We saw him come on and score and create a goal. He is someone you look at now and say, yeah, he’s saying, 'What do I need to do to start?'"

The Gunners are currently third in the Premier League table, level on points with Brighton & Hove Albion in second and Manchester City in first. They will next face Brighton on August 31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback