“I think he’s looking forward to the game, excited for it” – Chelsea boss Graham Potter opens up on how Aubameyang has been feeling ahead of ‘interesting’ Arsenal clash 

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has admitted that their Premier League clash against Arsenal would be an interesting game for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese striker will face his former side for the first time since leaving the club in January.

The Blues host the Gunners in the London Derby this week and are aiming to get back to winning ways. Potter's men were beaten by Brighton & Hove Albion last week (October 29).

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side beat Nottingham Forest last weekend (October 30) and are leading the table this season.

"It's a big game, London derby. Two good teams, Arsenal are doing really well. The history makes it an interesting one for Auba. The past is the past as far as we are concerned. We are focused on the game and want to play well."

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Potter was quizzed about Aubameyang and the Chelsea manager claimed the striker was a quiet guy who is looking forward to the game. He said (via Football.London):

"It's a London derby, two good teams I think. Arsenal are doing really well and the history makes it an interesting one for Auba. But the past is the past as we're concerned. I don't think we should make it about him. He is an important part of the team for us but it takes everybody, not just one person."

He added:

"I understand the interest around him because it's Arsenal. I think he's looking forward to the game, excited for it. He's been pretty normal I say, quite a quiet guy."

Arsenal manager Arteta also spoke about Aubameyang in his presser this week and was aware of the threat his former striker possesses. He sent a warning to his players and said:

"If Auba has something, it's the ability to put the ball in the back of the net and he's going to be doing that until the day that he decides he's had enough of football. We will have to look first of all at what Chelsea do and try to put a plan together to avoid that."

Aubameyang scored 92 goals and provided 21 assists in 163 matches for the Gunners and even captained the side. However, his fallout with Arteta last season saw his contract terminated and he joined Barcelona before joining the Blues this summer.

Chelsea star has a message for Arsenal ahead of reunion

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was a part of the BT Sport promo video for the London derby on Sunday. The Gabonese striker was seen speaking directly to the camera and sending a message to his former club.

He said (via Mirror):

"Arsenal, nothing personal. I'm back. I'm blue. I'm ready"

Chelsea are currently 10 points behind the Gunners in the league table.

