"I think he’s very lucky" - Graeme Souness makes bold claims about France forward despite brace at FIFA World Cup

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has made bold claims about France attacker Olivier Giroud despite his brace in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal striker scored twice for France as they came back from behind to secure a 4-1 against Australia in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener.

With his brace, Giroud became the joint-highest goalscorer in the history of Les Bleus alongside Arsenal icon Thierry Henry with a total of 51 goals.

However, Graeme Souness has made it clear that he is not the biggest fan of Giroud despite his incredible achievements for both club and country.

Souness has claimed that Giroud has been lucky due to Karim Benzema's unavailability. The Liverpool legend also insisted that France would miss the Ballon d'Or winner in the latter stages of the FIFA World Cup.

He told ITV, as quoted by Metro:

"I’m not his biggest fan. I’m just not. Seven games in the last World Cup, he’s a centre-forward in the team that wins it, he’s not had a shot on target. I think he’s very lucky. When you mention him in the same breath as Thierry Henry, I’m sorry.

"I would say his record is there for one reason and one reason only: Karim Benzema being out for such a long time, all the controversy he was involved in. Benzema, the current Ballon d’Or winner, will be missed by the French team in this tournament if they go deep.

"Benzema is on another level [to Giroud], that’s the point I’m making. The goalscoring record again… Apart from Benzema being out, the other [reason is because of] the amount of games the French team play in all these daft competitions.

"You are smirking, but I just think it’s an anomaly. I don’t believes he’s… At 36, fair play to him. He’s still playing in the French team. His best season in English football was 16 goals for Arsenal in our league. That’s a marker for anyone. [But] I don’t think he’d get a look-in at this World Cup if Benzema had been here. He’s had a large slice of luck in his career."

France looking strong in their bid to retain the FIFA World Cup

France have already secured their place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Les Bleus have already won two group games, against Australia and Denmark respectively.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022 Kylian Mbappé has now 7 World Cup goals in career, as many as Lionel Messi. Kylian Mbappé has now 7 World Cup goals in career, as many as Lionel Messi. ⭐️🇫🇷 #Qatar2022 https://t.co/4yVSOf45Ei

In doing so, Didier Deschamps' side have broken the champions' curse which has haunted Italy, Spain and Germany in the last three FIFA World Cup campaigns.

France look to be in a pretty strong position to retain their World Cup crown, especially with Kylian Mbappe firing on all cylinders.

